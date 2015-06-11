Phone app is nice, watch app is weak

I've gotten in the habit of using the timer on my watch when brewing tea, but got tired of having to remember times and change them each time. So I got online and started looking for a watch app to time tea with. I found this one and bought it. The design of the app is nice and clean. However there is one fatal flaw. Unlike using the native watch timer, alarms only sound on the phone. Sometimes my phone is muted or in the other room, and I'm not going to start carrying it just to time tea.



So while I want to like this app, im going back to using the native timer app on my watch to time tea.