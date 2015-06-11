Serenitea 4+
Escappe
-
- $0.99
Screenshots
Description
Brew the perfect cup of tea with Serenitea: the simplest tea timer for your iPhone and Apple Watch.
"Serenitea is a great tea timer for iPhone and Apple Watch" - AppleWorld.Today
"Serenitea is a great tea timer for iPhone and Apple Watch" - AppleWorld.Today
What's New
Version 1.2
Updates for the latest devices and iOS/watchOS versions
Customer Reviews
The Holy Grail of Tea
PizzaLover__69
The only thing this app is missing is crumpets! Pardon me while I lounge in the study with my pipe and toffee, as the kettle is brought to a rolling boil. I dare say I've stumbled upon a brilliant discovery.
Phone app is nice, watch app is weak
gerry81611
I've gotten in the habit of using the timer on my watch when brewing tea, but got tired of having to remember times and change them each time. So I got online and started looking for a watch app to time tea with. I found this one and bought it. The design of the app is nice and clean. However there is one fatal flaw. Unlike using the native watch timer, alarms only sound on the phone. Sometimes my phone is muted or in the other room, and I'm not going to start carrying it just to time tea.
So while I want to like this app, im going back to using the native timer app on my watch to time tea.
So while I want to like this app, im going back to using the native timer app on my watch to time tea.
Really slick tea timer
Micah Hainline
Simple, but really slick. I like how the temperature is shown for the type of tea you're making. The animations are really smooth, the whole thing feels really well put together.
Information
- Seller
- Escappe, LLC
- Size
- 37.4 MB
- Category
- Food & Drink
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2015 Escappe, LLC
- Price
- $0.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.