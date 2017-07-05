Description

Shotty gives you lightning fast access to all your recent screenshots from the menu bar on your Mac, so you can quickly drag and drop screenshots into any application without switching windows.



Shotty was built to save designers precious time when working with screenshots. It turns out lots of people need faster access to their screenshots, so we're making available for everyone.



Stop wasting time digging through your files to find the screenshot you're looking for. Just click on Shotty from the menu bar and see all your screenshots, starting with the most recent.



Easy access to your screenshots means less window-switching, less distraction, and more time for awesomeness.



We hope you'll enjoy the time you save with Shotty.