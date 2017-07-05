Shotty - Screenshots on your menu bar
By Symphny
Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.
Description
Shotty gives you lightning fast access to all your recent screenshots from the menu bar on your Mac, so you can quickly drag and drop screenshots into any application without switching windows.
Shotty was built to save designers precious time when working with screenshots. It turns out lots of people need faster access to their screenshots, so we're making available for everyone.
Stop wasting time digging through your files to find the screenshot you're looking for. Just click on Shotty from the menu bar and see all your screenshots, starting with the most recent.
Easy access to your screenshots means less window-switching, less distraction, and more time for awesomeness.
We hope you'll enjoy the time you save with Shotty.
Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Awesome! Super helpful
This is awesome! I often found myself having to navigate through my dropbox folder listed “screenshot-“ and needing to open the finder window. Shotty made finding and moving my screenshots around a breeze.
Simple and exactly what I need
This is exactly what I needed to help boost productivity working with screenshot images!
- $0.99
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Jul 05, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 6.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Symphny Inc.
- © 2017 Jacob Ruiz
Compatibility: OS X 10.11 or later, 64-bit processor