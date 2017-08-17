Description

Witness history with the official SHOWTIME PPV app! Stream Mayweather vs. McGregor LIVE on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV (4th generation) for $99.99. With your purchase, you’ll get live streaming access to the most anticipated sporting event of the year as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor take center stage for a once in a lifetime spectacle. Don’t miss this epic match for the ages, streaming live on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT.



The SHOWTIME PPV app is also your source for everything Mayweather vs. McGregor. Stream pre-fight coverage, explore fighter profiles, and re-live your favorite Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor moments with a selection of their classic fights. Plus, get an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look with the first episode of the Emmy® award-winning SHOWTIME series All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor.



FEATURES

· The Main Event – stream Mayweather vs. McGregor LIVE in HD for $99.99, available for purchase in the US and its territories

· Watch on Your Favorite Devices – purchase the fight and stream it live on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV (4th generation). One simultaneous stream per purchase, requires iOS 9.0+ or tvOS 10.0+

· News – get the latest videos of pre-fight coverage such as interviews, clips from the world press tour, and live streams of Fight Week events including the official weigh-in

· Behind the Scenes – get an insider look with the first episode of the acclaimed SHOWTIME series All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor

· Fighter Profiles – get details on the main event and co-feature fighters

· Classic Fights – browse and stream a selected library of classic Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fights

· Spanish Audio – available for the live pay-per-view event



©2017 Showtime Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Showtime Networks Inc. All rights reserved. SHOWTIME and related marks are trademarks of Showtime Networks Inc., a CBS Company. If purchased from Showtime Digital Inc., or an authorized third party distributor in the United States, the pay-per-view event is accessible for viewing solely in the United States and its territories and possessions. Minimum high-speed broadband connection is required for viewing. This website may contain adult content.



Terms of Use: https://www.showtimeppv.com/legal/terms