SHOWTIME PPV- Mayweather vs. McGregor- Stream Live
By Showtime Networks Inc.
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Witness history with the official SHOWTIME PPV app! Stream Mayweather vs. McGregor LIVE on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV (4th generation) for $99.99. With your purchase, you’ll get live streaming access to the most anticipated sporting event of the year as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor take center stage for a once in a lifetime spectacle. Don’t miss this epic match for the ages, streaming live on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT.
The SHOWTIME PPV app is also your source for everything Mayweather vs. McGregor. Stream pre-fight coverage, explore fighter profiles, and re-live your favorite Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor moments with a selection of their classic fights. Plus, get an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look with the first episode of the Emmy® award-winning SHOWTIME series All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor.
FEATURES
· The Main Event – stream Mayweather vs. McGregor LIVE in HD for $99.99, available for purchase in the US and its territories
· Watch on Your Favorite Devices – purchase the fight and stream it live on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV (4th generation). One simultaneous stream per purchase, requires iOS 9.0+ or tvOS 10.0+
· News – get the latest videos of pre-fight coverage such as interviews, clips from the world press tour, and live streams of Fight Week events including the official weigh-in
· Behind the Scenes – get an insider look with the first episode of the acclaimed SHOWTIME series All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor
· Fighter Profiles – get details on the main event and co-feature fighters
· Classic Fights – browse and stream a selected library of classic Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fights
· Spanish Audio – available for the live pay-per-view event
©2017 Showtime Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Showtime Networks Inc. All rights reserved. SHOWTIME and related marks are trademarks of Showtime Networks Inc., a CBS Company. If purchased from Showtime Digital Inc., or an authorized third party distributor in the United States, the pay-per-view event is accessible for viewing solely in the United States and its territories and possessions. Minimum high-speed broadband connection is required for viewing. This website may contain adult content.
Terms of Use: https://www.showtimeppv.com/legal/terms
Customer Reviews
Perfect gift for pep-pep!
2 years ago I found my kitty pep-pep in the garbage. He was sick but now he’s better. I have been training him to fight so that when I release him back into the dumpster he will be the cat king lol. I bought this app for pep-pep’s birthday (he shares his birthday party with Lil Yachty, my favorite rap artist) so he can take some pointers. We are very excited to watch and fight lol. Love you pep-pep, my cat king!
The Money App for The Money Fight!
This app is great. I was worried that I wouldn't be able to watch the fight since I cut the cord but now I can. Also the videos of the two fighters are awesome. Love seeing their old fights.
Great app!
Can't wait for the fight!
- Free
- Category: Sports
- Released: Aug 17, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 72.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Showtime Digital Inc.
- ©2017 Showtime Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Showtime Networks Inc. All rights reserved. SHOWTIME and related marks are trademarks of Showtime Networks Inc., a CBS Company.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.Apple TV: Yes
Top In-App Purchases
- SHOWTIME PPV$99.99