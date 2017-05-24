Description

Simpli is the first app that brings together your email accounts, calendars, notes, lists and files, with custom tags across all data and a simple, friendly design. It’s an easier way for you to plan, work and keep track of the things you do.



Why Simpli:



- Email: friendlier and with some perks:

• Connect multiple email accounts: Simpli works with Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook and IMAP

• Add a note to an email: you can then see it both in the inbox and in the notes modules. No need to email yourself ever again!

• Read content online and even watch videos received by email, without leaving your email. Yep – read, watch and get back to whatever you were doing in a split-second!

- Calendars that also show reminders set for to dos and notes

- To-do lists & tasks: for projects big and small, simple and easy to use lists, with sub-lists, reminders, tagging and powerful sorting options

- Notes: hassle free note taking, plus you can easily add notes to emails and custom tags to notes

- Files: all files received by email are easily accessible and always handy. You can then share, email or tag any file in Simpli - whether a photo, document or spreadsheet. Plus, if you have a Dropbox account, you can connect it to Simpli and access your Dropbox files without leaving Simpli

- Tags: you can keep track of things and find anything easily by adding custom tags to emails, calendar events, lists, notes and files

- A unified home screen: your most recent emails, the upcoming appointments and reminders, the most recent todos and notes, easily accessible as you open the app, on the Home screen

- No hassle to sign up: you can try out Simpli’s lists, notes and tags functionalities without creating an account. To access emails, calendars and files, just sign in with your email account and enjoy being more productive with Simpli!

- Material design and easy navigation across the app

- Work seamlessly across devices with the Simpli webapp: be among the first to try the beta version of the webapp at http://app.simpli.co



Simpli is built around the idea that productivity is as much about the outcome, as it is about the process. Simpli provides a simpler, lighter interface for planning, working and keeping track of things.



Life is complex, keep it Simpli!