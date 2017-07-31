iTunes

Single Clock

By Alvin Varghese

Description

Single Clock is an iPhone only App which helps you set reminders in any timezone in the world. You can manually choose timezone and set reminder. We will notify you on right time in your current timezone.

Made with love by try! Swift Labs

Follow us on Twitter: @tryswiftlabs
Website: https://tryswiftlabs.com

  • $0.99
  • Category: Utilities
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 16.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • Copyright © 2017 try! Swift Labs. All rights reserved.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

