Description

Sink The Price is the newest auction app bringing you high end products for amazing new prices.





How it works:



1. Enter Product - Entering a product only costs a few dollars. After you are entered, you can purchase the product at any time.



2. Purchase Product - Wait for the product price to sink down as more people enter. When it hits a price you like, purchase!



3. Enjoy - Your purchased item will ship within a day.





FAQ:



What if you don't win the product?



Instead of your entry fee going entirely to waste, some auctions offer a consolation product.



Consolation Product Auction - If you did not purchase the item, you will receive a small product of your choice.





Can you post your own products for sale?



Not yet. In the future months we will be adding this feature.



Is there only one product at a time?



While we grow our user base, we will be listing one product at a time with a timer so everyone has a fair chance in purchasing the product at a discount.