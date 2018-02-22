Screenshots

Description

Have you ever wanted to express yourself through the medium of poorly animated dancing skeletons? Yeah... same.

Today everything changes. Now you can.

Download our skeleton party sticker pack and express away!

If you have requests for skeleton dances or animations email them to hello@deadeyeclub.com and we’ll include them in the next update.

Information

Seller
Jon Wheatley
Size
8.2 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Frequent/Intense Medical/Treatment Information
Frequent/Intense Horror/Fear Themes
Frequent/Intense Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
Copyright
© Copyright Dead Eye Club, 2018
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.