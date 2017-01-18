"Auto-running and cliff-jumping has never been so calming" - Pocket Gamer



"A new runner where falling is just as important as running. Watch your step!" - Apple



"Sky Dancer is a superbly balanced game" - Cnet



****



In Sky Dancer you will join the dangerous game called Sky Dancing and push yourself to limitation with every wild jumps through a stunningly beautiful planet! Sky Dancer is for people who love Skydriving and also for whom never experiencing the beautiful of risk while being airborne!



Especially when you learn how to get used with the game, you will discover that everything around you isn't matter anymore, it's just you and the endless Sky Dancing's challenges!



BEAUTIFUL WORLD



Inspired by the minimalist 3D art style, simply stunning, every inch of Sky Dancer is visually impressive and delightfully charming.



EASY TO PLAY



Tap by 2 fingers to jump, tap the left side of the screen to turn left or tap the right side of the screen to turn right.



SOUND



Audios and music are made with love! Our goal is to provide a surreal and beautiful soundscape. Not just with the headphones, we make sure that Sky Dancer sounds perfect with iPhone/iPad speakers too!



CHARACTERS



Discover other unique Dancers, more will be added in updates!



CHALLENGES



Test your skills with tons of handcrafted quest and multiplier your score.



GAME CENTER



Challenge your friends with Game Center. Complete for the best score!



ICLOUD



Sky Dancer is a Universal App with iCloud support. You can play on your iPhone and iPad and your progress will always be in sync.