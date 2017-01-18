Sky Dancer: Free Falling 4+
Leading the new era of runners
Pine Entertainment
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
"Auto-running and cliff-jumping has never been so calming" - Pocket Gamer
"A new runner where falling is just as important as running. Watch your step!" - Apple
"Sky Dancer is a superbly balanced game" - Cnet
****
In Sky Dancer you will join the dangerous game called Sky Dancing and push yourself to limitation with every wild jumps through a stunningly beautiful planet! Sky Dancer is for people who love Skydriving and also for whom never experiencing the beautiful of risk while being airborne!
Especially when you learn how to get used with the game, you will discover that everything around you isn't matter anymore, it's just you and the endless Sky Dancing's challenges!
BEAUTIFUL WORLD
Inspired by the minimalist 3D art style, simply stunning, every inch of Sky Dancer is visually impressive and delightfully charming.
EASY TO PLAY
Tap by 2 fingers to jump, tap the left side of the screen to turn left or tap the right side of the screen to turn right.
SOUND
Audios and music are made with love! Our goal is to provide a surreal and beautiful soundscape. Not just with the headphones, we make sure that Sky Dancer sounds perfect with iPhone/iPad speakers too!
CHARACTERS
Discover other unique Dancers, more will be added in updates!
CHALLENGES
Test your skills with tons of handcrafted quest and multiplier your score.
GAME CENTER
Challenge your friends with Game Center. Complete for the best score!
ICLOUD
Sky Dancer is a Universal App with iCloud support. You can play on your iPhone and iPad and your progress will always be in sync.
Version 3.0.0
Attention sky dancers,
This update is huge for us. We've added a lot of brand new content:
- New characters: Take the roles of the 2 new sky dancers Beatrice, a dangerous witch and Naomi, a brave samurai.
- A new power up - the coin magnet: Collecting coins has never been this easy. The new coin magnet helps you collect all those precious coins with ease.
- Chests you can now collect while dancing: Collect chests on your way, and get sweet bonus loot.
- Over 100 new hand crafted platform patterns to challenge even the bravest sky dancers.
We would like to thank you for playing and supporting us.
Keep on dancing sky dancers.
Editors’ Notes
In some games, you jump. In Sky Dancer, you take huge, exhilarating, action movie–style leaps—and pray you’ve got the skills to land on that platform far below. The graphics and controls are beautifully minimalist, but what really gets us is pulling off impossible feats again and again.
Great game, but needs a lot of work..
Nuggettheelf
Don’t let my rating steer you wrong, I love this game! I’ve been playing it for a few weeks, but there are a few reasons why I deleted it:
1. There seem to be some bugs, lots of them. I understand that many of them may be due to my phone’s poor connectivity, but there are software glitches that hinder gameplay. For example, the weekly challenge. I’m not the best at the game, but I’m very determined, so I am willing to spend stars and watch multiple ads. This can easily become frustrating when the ad finishes and my game crashes, robbing me of my free once-every-four-hour trial. Another example is when i choose to revive myself and the game goes on as normal, but also goes on as if I ended it.. at the /same/ /time/. Forcing me in the end to inevitably end my turn, which is very frustrating.
2. There are many grammatical errors and typos that make the game look unprofessional, however, this may be due to a translation error or something
Besides all the negativity, I love the main focus of the game. I love its reward system. I love the coin and star currencies because it isn’t really pay to win. I love the characters, relics, Felixs, daily rewards, ad rewards, and weekly challenges. Keep up the good work!
New update gave me my fix
Montregloe
So far, the game is a great art piece with very simple yet fun gameplay. It's visuals are pleasant if not sometimes feeling same-y as you play over and over. Ground play and long falls are pretty perfect and requiring player competence, while short falls that require left or right movement can be the bane of existence due to the sensitivity. I recommend the FREE game, and what they have micro-transactions for are exactly what they should be for, cosmetics. 4.5 out of 5 but that isn't an option.
To the devs (if you read this) please consider making map skins. Steam punk, jungle, or even space debris would be spectacular with your art style. Keep doing great work.
With the inclusion of relics, my grips have disappeared from my mind while I play. Until I get all the characters and relics, I won't be bored with the game. Keep up the good work.
- Pine Entertainment Company Limited
- 401 MB
- Games
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © 2017 Topebox
- Free
- Starter Pack $0.99
- Triple Coins $0.99
- Stack of Coins $0.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.