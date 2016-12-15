Slumber: Fall Asleep 4+
Sleep stories and meditations
Indian Summer Media, LLC
Can’t sleep? With Slumber, you'll fall asleep fast, and stay asleep throughout the night.
Slumber is a collection of ultra-relaxing sleep sleep stories and meditations designed to beat insomnia and help you fall asleep every single night.
Here's how it works: Choose a relaxing story or meditation to listen to as you fall asleep. All slumber tracks are designed to put you in a state of deep calm. Then, adjust the nature sounds and background effects to create the perfect ambiance, and you'll stay asleep all night.
Features:
◆ Large library of sleep meditations, sleep stories, bedtime stories for kids, and ASMR Soundscapes.
◆ Meditation guides and storytellers utilize mindfulness, gratitude, and suggestive hypnosis to help you relax and fall asleep.
◆ Customizable nature sounds to help you relax with individual volume control and timer.
◆ Delayed Ending can continue the relaxing background ambiance as long as you’d like.
◆ Tag your favorites for easy offline listening.
◆ Track your usage and sleep quality over time.
◆ Get 10 + Slumber episodes for free. Become a premium member for full access to the sleep library.
Testimonials:
"My only problem with this App, is it always makes me fall asleep before I finish the stories! Which I guess is the point, but I always try to make it through and never succeed!"
- itsmeyoyeah
"I haven't slept all night without a sleep aid in ages. I've only had (slumber) for two nights and I haven't slept like these two nights probably since I was a carefree kid! I have the Calm app which also has bedtime stories and that was ok; but still not a full night sleep and not a lot of variety. Definitely not the control of content like this app provides. "
-fabfourmom
Reviews:
"Slumber is the best sleep app I’ve ever used, putting me to sleep in under 20 minutes every time I’ve use it."
- lifehack.org
SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS
Slumber offers two auto-renewing subscription options:
$7.99 a month
$47.99 a year
Your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each billing term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.
Slumber also offers a Lifetime subscription which is paid for by a one-off upfront payment of $249.99 with unlimited access to the Slumber forever.
You can see our terms and conditions here: http://slumber.fm/terms/ and our privacy policy here: http://slumber.fm/privacy-policy/
What's New
Version 2.1.0
Your favorite sleep app keeps getting better! We've updated our server and API to better handle peak usage times.
Customer Reviews
Best night of sleep I years ❤️❤️
Fabfourmom
I haven't slept all night without a sleep aid in ages. I've only had it for two nights and I haven't slept like these two nights probably since I was a carefree kid! I have the Calm app which also has bedtime stories and that was ok; but still not a full night sleep and not a lot of variety. Definitely not the control of content like this app provides.
I purchased this app with all of the stories and meditations and let me tell you, the price ($5.99 I think) is negligible for sleeping well throughout the night. Worth every penny!
I didn't enjoy the ASMR experience like I'd expected but that's not important to me. I liked the soothing voices and I love to be able to layer in different sounds. The rain falling and fireplace crackling in the background while someone is telling me a bedtime story just takes my subconscious sleep deprived mind back to my childhood. All I had to worry about then was getting back home before the street lamps turned on. Getting all comfortable and snuggling down into my pillows and comforter knowing I'm going to sleep makes me look forward to bedtime now. It used to make me anxious especially during the week.
Anyway, the money you spend on this app is worth it. It definitely delivers!
Amazing sleep app
nausetsunrise
I subscribed to Calm and like their stories. The ones offered here allow the option of background sounds additionally. This is a truly life changing app. I got used to going to sleep to stories with that other app and tried this just before that renewed, which is more expensive than this app. This has taken its place and offers more around sleep specifically versus straight meditation. The options with the free app are great yet subscribing opens all the past offerings. Amazing amazing amazing with different voices and accents so you have plenty of choice. Additionally, this app offers a darker screen that is conducive to use in the dark before bed. Never harsh or bright. The pictures are soothing and relaxing and add to the calm you feel using this app. Sure, use the free one yet subscribe to support the app maker and have many more archives to explore. Excellent. Soothing. Calming. Helps me fall asleep especially when away from home. I don’t even need anything at home to fall asleep just feel comforted hearing it and having it as a routine for sleep. Sets a totally amazing mood. My spouse listens with me and has also gotten used to it in a good way and finds it soothing and comforting.
A great sleep inducer
kimmy0311
I've ALWAYS had sleep issues...both falling asleep and staying asleep. I've had this app less than a week, but it seems to help with both. When I wake up at night, I just hit play, and pretty much fall right back to sleep...sometimes within a few minutes, instead of an hour or more :) It also gives you the option to have ambient music behind narration, which is nice.
