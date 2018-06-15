Soft Wallpaper 4+
Very Soft & Pleasant
Jeffrey Scudder
-
- Free
Screenshots
Description
Enable Grayscale Brushes or Extra Sensitive Pressure via 'Soft Wallpaper' in iOS Settings.
Created by Jeffrey Alan Scudder in June 2018.
Created by Jeffrey Alan Scudder in June 2018.
What's New
Version 1.3
Streamlined exporting of wallpaper.
Ratings and Reviews
Therapeutic and cool
thisisjason
Wow wow wow
Information
- Seller
- Jeffrey Scudder
- Size
- 7.8 MB
- Category
- Utilities
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Jeffrey Alan Scudder
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.