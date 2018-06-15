Screenshots

Enable Grayscale Brushes or Extra Sensitive Pressure via 'Soft Wallpaper' in iOS Settings.

Created by Jeffrey Alan Scudder in June 2018.

Version 1.3

Streamlined exporting of wallpaper.

Therapeutic and cool

thisisjason

Wow wow wow

Seller
Jeffrey Scudder
Size
7.8 MB
Category
Utilities
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Jeffrey Alan Scudder
Price
Free

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

