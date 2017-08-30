iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Solver by Henry Goodwin, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Solver

By Henry Goodwin

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Solver is a community place for mathematical equations aimed to help students with solving math equations.

Open equations to find formulas and enter variables to solve equations and complete math questions!

Simply search for equations in fields such as algebra, physics and geometry. Like and save equations to your account to use later.

Solver Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5
Solver
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 29.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017, Henry Goodwin
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Henry Goodwin