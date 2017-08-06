iTunes

Songbird.

By Quest Mobile llc

Description

Imagine an app that can recognizes birds from just their song! Song Bird does just that turning your iPhone or iPad into an automatic bird song identifier ably to identify many of the most common vocalizing land birds in the world.

  • $9.99
  • Category: Reference
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 14.4 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Quest Mobile LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

