SoundForest is a mini music maker that allows you to instantly compose a song using a collection of musical creatures. Compose a loop by tapping animal instruments and mix them into a hypnotic tune. Make a musical ecosystem with SoundForest.
FEATURES:
* Instantly compose awesome music loops
* 160 elements, each a unique music note
* 4 musical environments (SoundForest, ElectroJungle, SynthSavanna, EchoOcean)
* 6 pitch levels for each music note
* Make a quick loop or compose a mini song
* Endless song possibilities
TUTORIAL:
1. Listen to whatever the Alien says.
2. Creating music is best with headphones
3. Swipe and tap on the music note bar to select a music note
4. Tap on the song grid to add the music note to your song
5. Tap on the sky to pause or play your song
6. Double tap the sky to change you song's speed
7. Swipe the song grid over to make your song longer
8. Tap the menu button to return to the song modules
9. Tap a blank circle to create a new song
10. Swipe for more environments
Visit Soundforestapp.com for more information.
Version 1.1
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
- Thank you for using SoundForest! Continue making those awesome tunes :)
Best music app, could be better
Deyto
I love the simplicity of this app. My favorite thing about this app is the sounds and how easy it is to use this, kids can play and understand this app. I also love how you only pay $1.99 to unlock everything instead of those crazy apps who make you spend $9.99 a month for no ads or currency. I love how the animals and plants look, I love their sounds, but there are a few things that could make this app better. First of all, the bear and Sasquatch noises could be changed; the amount of days or areas you get in one slot should be more than four at least ten. There should be a way to delete a whole slot or day with a button instead of individually deleting each character. There should also be more themes like the city even though the apps theme is nature. Finally, I think you should add more themes with animals and plants from different parts of the world.
Incredible!
jgu6601
I’m always looking for a music making app but I’m always disappointed with what I find but this app completely exceeded my expectations! Not only are the sounds great but for once it’s not just a bunch of square buttons that make the sounds; it’s the animals and plants that make the sounds! that was a really creative decision and it worked out really well. And there are so many animals to unlock (if you don’t just unlock everything right away) that I’m never really bored of this app! I only gave this four stars because I feel like this can still go further. I think it’d be cool if you could also unlock an animal by sharing a song with other people who use the app and if they give it a thumbs up or something, you unlock an animal. Or you could trade animals with friends. Eitherway, this app was amazing and I’m so glad I stumbled upon it
Took A Chance, Zero Regrets
Goldenmom
At first glance, this app appeared to be something that only a 6 year old would enjoy. I was totally wrong. Music is my passion and I am always looking for apps that allow personal expressions to flourish. Part beat box, part synthesizer, total fun. The explanation of what this app is all about is definitely well written and that alone is sufficient enough reason to try this app.
Begin with a simple 4-count measure and then “pretty up” your creativity by moving notes to different areas, overlapping animals and starting all over again if you are not satisfied with your song.
I am glad that I decided to purchase the full version and I will make sure to keep this app updated with any new “creatures” that are added in the future. ❤️ it!
