Best music app, could be better

I love the simplicity of this app. My favorite thing about this app is the sounds and how easy it is to use this, kids can play and understand this app. I also love how you only pay $1.99 to unlock everything instead of those crazy apps who make you spend $9.99 a month for no ads or currency. I love how the animals and plants look, I love their sounds, but there are a few things that could make this app better. First of all, the bear and Sasquatch noises could be changed; the amount of days or areas you get in one slot should be more than four at least ten. There should be a way to delete a whole slot or day with a button instead of individually deleting each character. There should also be more themes like the city even though the apps theme is nature. Finally, I think you should add more themes with animals and plants from different parts of the world.