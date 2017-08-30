Description

Music Discovery, Identification, & Voice-Controlled Player

300M+ downloads, billions of songs discovered.



Hey, what song is that? SoundHound makes it simple to discover music playing around you. Whether you’re in the car or out and about, open the app, hit the big orange SoundHound button, let your phone listen for a few seconds, and we’ll tell you exactly what’s playing! Some folks have called it pure magic, and we tend to agree.



Dude, where’s my app? We know your phone can get cluttered, so we’ve created a few shortcuts to that SoundHound button. Our notification center widget and 3D touch controls make discovering that song even quicker.



Hey DJ, turn it up! Discovering new music is only half the fun of SoundHound. We’re music lovers too, so we’ve created an incredible experience for you to relive your discoveries with our music player. Connect your Apple Music or Spotify accounts to listen again, build playlists, explore music across genres, and find new favorites - all with real-time, karaoke-style lyrics through LiveLyrics®. Don’t have an Apple Music or Spotify subscription? No sweat, we have you covered with our free, built-in YouTube player.



This is your music journey. Every song you discover will be kept in your own personal history. Look up where you heard that song on your Music Map. Want to keep all your devices in sync? Be sure to register for a free SoundHound account!



Still curious about SoundHound? Here’s everything you need to know!



Discover

• Tap the SoundHound button in the app, in the notification center widget, or via 3D touch on the app icon to discover music playing around you! We’ll let you know everything about the song including title, artist, album, and lyrics!

• Have a song stuck in your head? Press the SoundHound button, sing or hum the tune and we’ll do the rest!

• To add the SoundHound widget to your notification center, swipe right on your iPhone’s lock screen. From there, scroll to the bottom, tap ‘Edit’ and then the ‘+’ next to SoundHound. You’re now ready to go!

• Keep track of all your discoveries in your own personal history

• See the hottest new music across Genre, Global, and Popular charts

• Find out what’s being played near you and around the world with our Music Map



Play

• Songs you discover can be played back for free via our built-in YouTube player

• View lyrics when playing back a song from YouTube



Connect

• Build personalized playlists through Apple Music or Spotify (SoundHound account and music subscription required)

• View and interact with real-time, moving lyrics for your songs with LiveLyrics(r)

• Keep all of your discoveries in sync across multiple devices



SHARE

• Share your music discoveries to Facebook, Twitter, messaging services and email!



REVIEWS & ACCLAIM



• Top 10 Must-Have iPhone Apps - Bob Tedeschi, NY Times

• Best Music Engagement App - BILLBOARD Music App Awards

• Essential iPad App - "Seriously fast" - John Herrman, Gizmodo

• "Genius, isn't it?" - B.B.C. World Radio

• "This is amazing... insane, right?" - David Pogue