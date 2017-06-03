Sparq - A Community For Gamers
By Patrick Adams
Description
Welcome to Sparq - A Community for Gamers. Sparq is made for gamers by gamers. It is a social network with gamers in mind.
• Search a large video game database
• Follow your friends
• Post updates
• Write game reviews
• Tag video games
• Create lists
• Manage your profile and now playing
What's New in Version 1.0.2
- Improved the overall speed of the app
- Bug fixes
Customer Reviews
Great for gamers!
I've been waiting for a social network dedicated to gamers for a while. Finally we have one!
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Jun 03, 2017
- Version: 1.0.2
- Size: 33.4 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Patrick Adams
- © Copyright Sparq 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.