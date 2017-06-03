iTunes

Sparq - A Community For Gamers

By Patrick Adams

Description

Welcome to Sparq - A Community for Gamers. Sparq is made for gamers by gamers. It is a social network with gamers in mind.

• Search a large video game database
• Follow your friends
• Post updates
• Write game reviews
• Tag video games
• Create lists
• Manage your profile and now playing

Patrick Adams Web Site
Sparq - A Community For Gamers Support

What's New in Version 1.0.2

- Improved the overall speed of the app
- Bug fixes

Customer Reviews

Great for gamers!

I've been waiting for a social network dedicated to gamers for a while. Finally we have one!

Sparq - A Community For Gamers
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.2
  • Size: 33.4 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Copyright Sparq 2017
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

