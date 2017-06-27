Description

Spotlight is an exclusive invite only community of the most talented musicians from around the world.



* Record or upload a video of you performing

* Tag your posts with an existing song or add your own

* Discover, message and collaborate with other talented artists

* Get featured, browse by categories, and see how you rank amongst other musicians on the Tour tab

* Show off your presence with our robust profile tools



EXCLUSIVITY



There are only two ways to get into Spotlight -- audition for an invite through a short video, or get invited from an existing musician on Spotlight. Every accepted musician gets three invites to send to other musicians to help us bring the best musical talent in the world to Spotlight.



WHAT DO YOU THINK?



If you’re a musician or just a fan of awesome musical talent, we would love to hear from you. Email your questions or suggestions to info@spotlightmusicapp.com, or message “Spotlight” directly on the app to contact our team.