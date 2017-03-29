Spree - Meet New People 17+
Speed Dating, Live Chat Messag
Happinin, LLC
-
- #75 in Lifestyle
-
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Mission Statement:
When you can literally do a million things on your phone in one day and sometimes have to, our team at Spree didn’t want to create something that would promote more time in front of a screen.
We do believe however that your Online activities can amplify the experiences you enjoy Offline. Dating, is one of those experience that is meant to be had offline. But lets be honest, with a work culture that is ‘always on’ and the depressing bar scene that we all end up tolerating, along with extremely low chances of bumping into someone great during your day to day grind - online platforms have given us the opportunity to meet incredible people from all walks of life that you wouldn’t have necessarily engaged with any other way.
We love the value that a Dating platform can provide us, but also realize its pitfalls. The platforms available today all have an initial focus that entails endless swiping through manipulated profile pictures to determine whether you get to receive a copy and pasted ‘Hey What’s Up’ message.
This process sucks and is usually a waste of time.
Spree thinks that while looks are important, the flow of conversation or better yet, that banter, is what really determines a fun and lasting interaction with someone new. Spree gets right to the good stuff, and pairs up two users for 120 seconds of live chat messaging (no video). From there, you get a better sense of what those first two minute could be like before you ‘Match’ and accelerate the time it takes to chat in person, because that's the whole point of this anyways right?
We launched a small beta a few months back and had a great response from users, so we are doing a soft launch in the next few weeks with a couple new features. We look forward to seeing how you guys end up liking them.
Cheers
When you can literally do a million things on your phone in one day and sometimes have to, our team at Spree didn’t want to create something that would promote more time in front of a screen.
We do believe however that your Online activities can amplify the experiences you enjoy Offline. Dating, is one of those experience that is meant to be had offline. But lets be honest, with a work culture that is ‘always on’ and the depressing bar scene that we all end up tolerating, along with extremely low chances of bumping into someone great during your day to day grind - online platforms have given us the opportunity to meet incredible people from all walks of life that you wouldn’t have necessarily engaged with any other way.
We love the value that a Dating platform can provide us, but also realize its pitfalls. The platforms available today all have an initial focus that entails endless swiping through manipulated profile pictures to determine whether you get to receive a copy and pasted ‘Hey What’s Up’ message.
This process sucks and is usually a waste of time.
Spree thinks that while looks are important, the flow of conversation or better yet, that banter, is what really determines a fun and lasting interaction with someone new. Spree gets right to the good stuff, and pairs up two users for 120 seconds of live chat messaging (no video). From there, you get a better sense of what those first two minute could be like before you ‘Match’ and accelerate the time it takes to chat in person, because that's the whole point of this anyways right?
We launched a small beta a few months back and had a great response from users, so we are doing a soft launch in the next few weeks with a couple new features. We look forward to seeing how you guys end up liking them.
Cheers
What's New
Version 2.1
v2.1
Minor Bug Fixes
v2.0
Intro:
Spree is the first Dating App that lets you Live Chat Message (NO VIDEO) for 120 seconds to determine if two people are interested in each other!
Spree had an initial soft Launch in Southern California a few months ago with great success. We decided to make some additional changes to the platform to make the Spree experience even better!
New Features: Spree now lets you swipe on profiles to tell users that you’re interested in them. You still have to have a 120 second Spree Chat in order to Match, but this is a great new way to tell people you’re interested in them and to get them online to chat. Interested users (users you’ve both swiped right on) will show up at the bottom of your screen - tap on their profile icon to set up a Spree!
Spree is all about being in the moment and allowing your personality to take center stage. We love Banter and believe it can be those first two minutes of conversation with someone new that really determines a spark!
Minor Bug Fixes
v2.0
Intro:
Spree is the first Dating App that lets you Live Chat Message (NO VIDEO) for 120 seconds to determine if two people are interested in each other!
Spree had an initial soft Launch in Southern California a few months ago with great success. We decided to make some additional changes to the platform to make the Spree experience even better!
New Features: Spree now lets you swipe on profiles to tell users that you’re interested in them. You still have to have a 120 second Spree Chat in order to Match, but this is a great new way to tell people you’re interested in them and to get them online to chat. Interested users (users you’ve both swiped right on) will show up at the bottom of your screen - tap on their profile icon to set up a Spree!
Spree is all about being in the moment and allowing your personality to take center stage. We love Banter and believe it can be those first two minutes of conversation with someone new that really determines a spark!
Customer Reviews
Tinder doesn't stand a chance
Swarley Pebbles
This app is a stroke of genius. It accomplishes what Tinder never could while bringing in the no-strings-attached feel of Snapchat.
In my experience, Tinder never provided anything except a chance to try terrible pick up lines. You play the waiting game of messaging and replying and someone inevitably just stops responding. This app is different. Spree gives you a chance to really interact on a deeper level than just looking at photos of each other; it lets you get a feel for who the person is and what they're about. Rather than going back and forth, you know if it's worth exploring within the first two minutes. If you don't hit it off, you can bail with no repercussions and no wasted time.
The format is flawlessly intuitive. The whole thing takes about 8 seconds to set up and using it takes one push of a button. It feels like what dating apps should feel like.
I can't wait to see this app take off. As more people join, the opportunities and possibilities will be limitless. They nailed it.
Real interactions that are deeper than just a face in a few photos. Get it.
In my experience, Tinder never provided anything except a chance to try terrible pick up lines. You play the waiting game of messaging and replying and someone inevitably just stops responding. This app is different. Spree gives you a chance to really interact on a deeper level than just looking at photos of each other; it lets you get a feel for who the person is and what they're about. Rather than going back and forth, you know if it's worth exploring within the first two minutes. If you don't hit it off, you can bail with no repercussions and no wasted time.
The format is flawlessly intuitive. The whole thing takes about 8 seconds to set up and using it takes one push of a button. It feels like what dating apps should feel like.
I can't wait to see this app take off. As more people join, the opportunities and possibilities will be limitless. They nailed it.
Real interactions that are deeper than just a face in a few photos. Get it.
Found Love in a Hopless Place
Buuurd
For years I have been using tinder and other apps like that and realizing that it has been no hope. With apps like that it's just mindless swiping only to end up with one night stands or catfish. I've realized with this app that there is an actual chance at love because I get to see and talk to the person. They say you can tell a lot from a persons facial expressions and if people saw me then they would be able to tell that I'm loving it. 10 out 10 stars 🌟
Best dating app ever!!!
MCizzle95
I love everything about this app. From the design and layout to the fact that you can talk to someone before you match, everything about this app is so well thought out. I love that you can have a conversation with someone so you don't just have a lot of messages in your inbox from people you'll never actually talk to. I've really been enjoying this so far and would highly recommend
Information
- Seller
- Happinin LLC
- Size
- 43.8 MB
- Category
- Lifestyle
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
- Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
- Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
- Copyright
- © Happinin, LLC 2016
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.