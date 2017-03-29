Mission Statement:

When you can literally do a million things on your phone in one day and sometimes have to, our team at Spree didn’t want to create something that would promote more time in front of a screen.



We do believe however that your Online activities can amplify the experiences you enjoy Offline. Dating, is one of those experience that is meant to be had offline. But lets be honest, with a work culture that is ‘always on’ and the depressing bar scene that we all end up tolerating, along with extremely low chances of bumping into someone great during your day to day grind - online platforms have given us the opportunity to meet incredible people from all walks of life that you wouldn’t have necessarily engaged with any other way.



We love the value that a Dating platform can provide us, but also realize its pitfalls. The platforms available today all have an initial focus that entails endless swiping through manipulated profile pictures to determine whether you get to receive a copy and pasted ‘Hey What’s Up’ message.



This process sucks and is usually a waste of time.



Spree thinks that while looks are important, the flow of conversation or better yet, that banter, is what really determines a fun and lasting interaction with someone new. Spree gets right to the good stuff, and pairs up two users for 120 seconds of live chat messaging (no video). From there, you get a better sense of what those first two minute could be like before you ‘Match’ and accelerate the time it takes to chat in person, because that's the whole point of this anyways right?



We launched a small beta a few months back and had a great response from users, so we are doing a soft launch in the next few weeks with a couple new features. We look forward to seeing how you guys end up liking them.



Cheers