Squared - The Game
By luke millar
Description
Sometimes an app changes the world, other times it flops with zero downloads. Which one is Squared? That's up to you.
We've all downloaded games that became our go-to when killing time at the gas station, in line at Safeway or under the table in a meeting with your boss. Squared is that next game for you. Each level can be completed in just a couple minutes. They're difficult enough to keep you thinking but easy enough to keep you moving through them.
Beat all of the levels and your friends will be so impressed that they'll want to hang out with you even more. The word will spread that you're a super genius and your Linked-In inbox will be flooded with job offers. Your confidence will soar and it'll show when you're chilling at Target or the local strip mall.
Stop reading this and download it already. Don't be a dummy. It's free.
Created by Luke Millar, creator of Blocko
Customer Reviews
Addictive Game
Squared is excellent. Gets going really quickly, levels never take more than a couple minutes to solve, and it's super enjoyable. The levels have varying difficulties which is nice. Never too difficult however, which is good since I tend to rage quit if something takes too long. In short, definitely 5 stars. Great game.
Great game!
Squared is a lot of fun with a new concept of a game. Reminds me a little of minesweeper
