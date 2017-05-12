iTunes

Status Switcher for Slack

By Sharath Prabhal

Description

Do you use Slack's new status feature? Ever wondered how many taps it actually takes to update your status? It's 7, and it takes around 30 seconds! Now, you can update your status with just 1 tap, without even unlocking your phone! Perfect for anyone who uses Slack on the go.

* Sign in with Slack
* Setup your top four status status message along with emojis
* Update, view and clear current status message from iOS Today Widget
* Set status without even unlocking your phone!

Status Switcher for Slack Support

What's New in Version 1.0.2

* Support Slack/Google login

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3

Customer Reviews

Simple to use

Easy and simple to use

Great add on

Perfect for on the go. Most useful when I am hopping on to a subway and when I am in meetings.
Super easy to use with a single tap.
Thanks Sharath

  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.2
  • Size: 22.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Sharath Prabhal
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

