Status Switcher for Slack
By Sharath Prabhal
Description
Do you use Slack's new status feature? Ever wondered how many taps it actually takes to update your status? It's 7, and it takes around 30 seconds! Now, you can update your status with just 1 tap, without even unlocking your phone! Perfect for anyone who uses Slack on the go.
* Sign in with Slack
* Setup your top four status status message along with emojis
* Update, view and clear current status message from iOS Today Widget
* Set status without even unlocking your phone!
What's New in Version 1.0.2
* Support Slack/Google login
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Simple to use
Easy and simple to use
Great add on
Perfect for on the go. Most useful when I am hopping on to a subway and when I am in meetings.
Super easy to use with a single tap.
Thanks Sharath
- Free
- Category: Utilities
- Updated: May 12, 2017
- Version: 1.0.2
- Size: 22.7 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Sharath Prabhal
- © 2017 Sharath Prabhal
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.