Stellar is a uniquely fun and challenging arcade game set against the backdrop of an infinitely generated universe. Beat your high-score to rank up on the global leaderboards, power through in-game missions to unlock new themes/app icons and test your reflexes by avoiding a barrage of enemies! Stellar is a great game to play on a commute as it does not require an active internet connection.



Features:

-Free to play

-Endless, challenging, one-handed gameplay

-Simple swipe gesture controls

-Retro pixel-art graphics and sounds

-Global leaderboards

-30+ missions

-Select new app icons and themes by completing missions through Game Center

-Permanently changing background of stars, planets and asteroids

-Get one extra life per round

-Save your scores across multiple devices by using Game Center

-Track your in-game statistics



[HOW TO PLAY]

For a demo of gameplay, view the in-game tutorial by clicking on the "?" question mark icon in the top left corner while playing a game.

-MOVEMENT: Swipe on the screen to draw a trampoline. When a player collides with a trampoline they are bounced either forwards, backwards, up or down. The direction of the bounce depends on which side of the trampoline you collide with.

-COMBOS: Earn combos by hitting multiple coins in the same arc! Once you collide with a trampoline, your combo is reset back to 0 until you start collecting points again.

-ENEMIES: Avoid hitting the enemy spaceships, the dotted trails behind enemy spaceships or the dotted line boundaries on the top and bottom of the screen.

-POWERUPS: Collect powerups to activate special abilities. The available abilities include: collecting nearby coins, destroying nearby spaceships and increasing the maximum speed of the player. Powerups last for several seconds; collecting a new powerup extends the countdown timer.

-ACHIEVEMENTS: There are a number of achievements that you can play through to unlock new themes and app icons. In order to start completing achievements, you must be signed into Game Center. Ensure that Game Center is enabled in the settings app on your phone and via the in-game settings menu. To view the global leaderboards and achievements go to the main menu, click on the yellow "trophy" icon and then click on the "GAME CENTER" button.