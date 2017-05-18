Sticker Pals! 800 Stickers from David Lanham
By Impending
Description
Sticker Pals are your new favorite stickers, here to play in your messages!
P.S. Is this your first time installing an app for Messages? We've made a quick guide on where to find us! You can find this by tapping on "App Support" under our app store reviews.
What's New in Version 2.0
We’ve changed things in this update!
• Pick your favorite free sticker from hourly sticker sheets!
• Gifts are packed full of more stickers for your pals
• No more coins – if you hoarded them you may have access to special bling stickers!
• New button below your stickers to rearrange your favorites to the top!
• VIP club if you collected all the free stickers, with early access to upcoming stickers!
• Easy to reach FAQ links to share with friends for installing and finding Sticker Pals
We hope you enjoy, let us know what you think on twitter @StickerPals or share your thoughts with us in a review!
- The Sticker Pals
Customer Reviews
Update made it worse
Unfortunately I have to say I liked it better before too- I had collected a lot of coins and gifts- but I guess the real point of it is just to send stickers, so what's the big deal?
Changes are an Adjustment
So the coins and gifts were fun, but it's still the same basic app.
Problem
My stickers aren't animated when I send them since I updated.
