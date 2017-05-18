iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Sticker Pals! 800 Stickers from David Lanham by Impending, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Sticker Pals! 800 Stickers from David Lanham

By Impending

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Sticker Pals are your new favorite stickers, here to play in your messages!

P.S. Is this your first time installing an app for Messages? We've made a quick guide on where to find us! You can find this by tapping on "App Support" under our app store reviews.

Impending Web SiteSticker Pals! 800 Stickers from David Lanham Support

What's New in Version 2.0

We’ve changed things in this update! 
• Pick your favorite free sticker from hourly sticker sheets!
• Gifts are packed full of more stickers for your pals
• No more coins – if you hoarded them you may have access to special bling stickers!
• New button below your stickers to rearrange your favorites to the top!
• VIP club if you collected all the free stickers, with early access to upcoming stickers!
• Easy to reach FAQ links to share with friends for installing and finding Sticker Pals

We hope you enjoy, let us know what you think on twitter @StickerPals or share your thoughts with us in a review!

- The Sticker Pals

iMessage Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customer Reviews

Update made it worse

Unfortunately I have to say I liked it better before too- I had collected a lot of coins and gifts- but I guess the real point of it is just to send stickers, so what's the big deal?

Changes are an Adjustment

So the coins and gifts were fun, but it's still the same basic app.

Problem

My stickers aren't animated when I send them since I updated.

Customers Also Bought

Sticker Pals! 800 Stickers from David Lanham
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
Only for iMessage
  • Free
  • Category: Stickers
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0
  • Size: 119 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2016 Impending, Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Premium Pal: Pixel 7Free
  2. Premium Pal: Lovies$1.99
  3. Sticker Pals Eat Out!$0.99
  4. Sticker Pals Surprise Party!$0.99
  5. Sticker Pals Get a Makeover!$0.99

More by Impending