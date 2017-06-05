iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download StickerU: create stickers from photos by Plasma, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

StickerU: create stickers from photos

By Plasma

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Bring life to photos with fun stickers created by you, all you need is your camera and imagination!

CREATE
* Use the built in camera to create a sticker of yourself, your pet, your friends, family, anything around you.
* Make your stickers move with tons of fun animations to choose from.
* Stickers that are created are automatically saved to your collection, you can also favorite your best stickers for quicker access.

EDIT & SHARE
* Edit your stickers with actual editing tools, you can add emojis, add text where you can create fun meme stickers, crop, enhance your stickers with different effects and filters, the possibilities are endless!
* Share your stickers with your favorite social media apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.
* Text your stickers via iMessage and see the reaction you get!

Don't forget to switch on the iMessage extension where you can create stickers directly from your keyboard and send to family and friends.

StickerU: create stickers from photos Support

What's New in Version 1.1

App optimizations.

Screenshots

iPhone iMessage
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3

Customer Reviews

Great app!!!

Great app and very fun to use

StickerU: create stickers from photos
View in iTunes
Offers iMessage App for iOS
  • $2.99
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 46.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Plasma Interactive
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

Top In-App Purchases

  1. More Animation Types$0.99

More iPhone Apps by Plasma