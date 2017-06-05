Description

Bring life to photos with fun stickers created by you, all you need is your camera and imagination!



CREATE

* Use the built in camera to create a sticker of yourself, your pet, your friends, family, anything around you.

* Make your stickers move with tons of fun animations to choose from.

* Stickers that are created are automatically saved to your collection, you can also favorite your best stickers for quicker access.



EDIT & SHARE

* Edit your stickers with actual editing tools, you can add emojis, add text where you can create fun meme stickers, crop, enhance your stickers with different effects and filters, the possibilities are endless!

* Share your stickers with your favorite social media apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

* Text your stickers via iMessage and see the reaction you get!



Don't forget to switch on the iMessage extension where you can create stickers directly from your keyboard and send to family and friends.