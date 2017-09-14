Description

Meet Sustainabody: it's like a nutritionist on your phone. Download today to learn about your body!



Sustainabody is a food tracker that shows you what vitamins & minerals are in your food. Based on what your body needs, you’ll receive food suggestions that will impact you the most nutritionally! Lose weight, gain weight, or sustain.



User feedback:



“I feel so lucky to have found an app that can easily track the amount of vitamins and minerals I consume each day! I did not think something like this existed and I encourage anyone looking to improve their diet to download for a fun and easy experience."



“I am incredibly thankful for this app! I have recently found out I have iron deficiency, and this app is a wonderful tool to help me make sure I am getting enough iron throughout the day, and all the other important nutrients as well!”



Sustainabody is available with ads for free, or you can subscribe to Sustainabody Pro for $3.99 / month to go adless.



**If you previously purchased Sustainabody Ad-free, please contact us for a free promo code**



Enter in your food by searching or using the barcode scanner, then see how your food impacted your body! Sustainabody’s unique visual tracking feature shows your vitamin and mineral intake with color - fill up your health level and you’re done for the day!



Sustainabody can track calories, carbohydrates, fat, protein, cholesterol, and your vitamins & minerals - all from your food!



Our features:



• Track vitamins, minerals, macros, and calories

• Get food suggestions based on your dietary needs

• Lose weight, gain weight, or sustain your body

• Check your Health Level, a visual representation of your nutrient intake

• Log your food with a barcode scanner or by searching our database of nearly 1,000,000 foods

• Keep track of your nutrition with Apple HealthKit

• Create custom foods and recipes

• Find out the calorie count, total macros, + vitamin and mineral level of your recipes

• Help prevent potential dietary deficiencies

• Learn about deficiency symptoms and the foods highest in nutrients you need in the Glossary

• Get an understanding of your food and body's need



Forget meal plans - go beyond calories with actionable steps in a healthy direction. With Sustainabody’s food suggestions, you can fit your diet around your day. If your body would benefit from an avocado, try eating a salad for lunch!



We track a wide variety of vitamins & minerals, including:



• Vitamin A

• Vitamin B6

• Vitamin B12

• Vitamin C

• Vitamin D

• Vitamin E

• Vitamin K

• Iron

• Calcium

• Fiber

• Magnesium

• Phosphorus

• Selenium

• Copper

• And lots more!



Your feedback is important to us. If you have any questions, shoot us an email at hello@sustainabody.com.



If you choose to purchase Sustainabody Pro, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. A Sustainabody Pro subscription is available for $3.99 USD/month, or $39.99 USD/year. Prices are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.



Privacy: https://www.sustainabody.com/pro/privacy-policy

Terms: https://www.sustainabody.com/pro/terms-of-use



DISCLAIMER: Sustainabody is not a substitution for professional medical advice, advice of a licensed professional, or medical care. Always consult your doctor or licensed medical practitioner for medical advice and medical care. Sustainabody does not diagnose any illnesses. The term "Health Level" does not pertain to the actual state of physical or mental health of the individual as judged by a licensed medical professional. By downloading or using Sustainabody, you agree to be bound by these terms.