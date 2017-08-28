swiipe: The News That Knows You
By Alex Goodison
Description
Updated with the latest news every day, Swiipe is a news service that knows you fueled by the most popular news outlets from across the globe. Simply swipe left to dismiss an article, right to save an article to read later and tap to view each article.
Chose from over 50 sources to develop your own personalised feed or view news by particular topics such as Sport, Entertainment or Business.
Features
- Intuitive article-swipe experience which shows you the news that you want to see
- Save articles for later in case you can't read right now
- Effortlessly change sources to personalise your own news feed
What's New in Version 0.1.1
-> Squashed a few annoying bugs
-> Fixed an issue with some of the page titles
KEEP SWIPING!
