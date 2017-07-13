Swishh is the easiest way to connect with people you meet and care about. Build a profile with your favorite social media accounts and share it instantly with new friends and people nearby, wherever you are—even offline.

Looking for more privacy? You can select the info you share with others on the spot.



It’s simple, fast, and includes all major social networks.



We're new kids on the block, so please share your thoughts with us:

feedback@swishh.us

Twitter: @SwishhHQ



Powered by CopSonic Technology