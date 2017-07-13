iPhone Screenshots

Description

Swishh is the easiest way to connect with people you meet and care about. Build a profile with your favorite social media accounts and share it instantly with new friends and people nearby, wherever you are—even offline.
Looking for more privacy? You can select the info you share with others on the spot.

It’s simple, fast, and includes all major social networks.

We're new kids on the block, so please share your thoughts with us:
feedback@swishh.us
Twitter: @SwishhHQ

Powered by CopSonic Technology

What's New

Version 1.4.1

Brand new feature: nearby people!
Discover and connect with people you've crossed path with. Open the contact page to get started!

Customer Reviews

5 out of 5

24 Ratings

Great Way to Connect

CollegeKid1020

You just have to press one button and you can share all of your social media profiles with someone else at once. It also tells you who you crossed paths with in the last 24 hours. Now I can connect with all of those people that I see every week around campus.

Amazing app!

_KCP_

Swishh is THE most efficient and effective way that I quickly share my business social media platforms with the new people I meet and come across everyday. This app has revolutionized the way I share my social media accounts. You have to give it a try! Swishh me!

Easy to figure out

Bgguru

This is a practical and convenient one stop shop social media and contact information sharing app.

Great potential for other functionality

Information

Seller
Swishh, Inc.
Size
78 MB
Category
Social Networking
Compatibility
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 12+ for the following:
Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
Copyright
© 2017 Swishh, Inc.
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

