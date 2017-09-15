Description

Swiss Radio has the most popular and the best swiss radio stations in the same application.

Just in one click, you can enjoy your best favorite radio wherever you are via Wi-Fi, 3G and Edge.



You can choose from over 150 radios and online stations, including: DRS (1,2,3), RSR, Option Musique, Couleur 3, Rouge FM, One FM, Yes FM, LFM, NRJ Zurich, Radio 105, Radio Jazz, Radio Swiss Pop, RSI (1,2,3)



For iPhones not equipped with multitasking (3G), a function is available which allows you to surf while the application is open



Latest features include:

****************************

Listen to live swiss radio on the move in high quality

Look at related images for any song currently playing

Find the latest music news for every artist as it happens

And much, much more...



Follow us on Twitter to get updates and to hear when new stations are added - we're @SwissRadioApp.