Swiss Radio -Top Swiss Radio

By El Mehdi LAIDOUNI

Description

Swiss Radio has the most popular and the best swiss radio stations in the same application.
Just in one click, you can enjoy your best favorite radio wherever you are via Wi-Fi, 3G and Edge.

You can choose from over 150 radios and online stations, including: DRS (1,2,3), RSR, Option Musique, Couleur 3, Rouge FM, One FM, Yes FM, LFM, NRJ Zurich, Radio 105, Radio Jazz, Radio Swiss Pop, RSI (1,2,3)

For iPhones not equipped with multitasking (3G), a function is available which allows you to surf while the application is open

Latest features include:
Listen to live swiss radio on the move in high quality
Look at related images for any song currently playing
Find the latest music news for every artist as it happens 
And much, much more... 

Follow us on Twitter to get updates and to hear when new stations are added - we're @SwissRadioApp.

What's New in Version 2.0

Added New Radio and fix major bugs

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Music
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0
  • Size: 18.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © El Mehdi LAIDOUNI
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

