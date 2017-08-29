Taffy - Meet New People, Chat and Date
By Taffy Media Inc
Description
Want to meet new people in a super fun and revealing way?
Taffy is a dating and friending app that puts personality and conversation on an equal footing with physical attraction. It’s the chat-first way you can meet new people - for love, friendship, advice, whatever.
When you browse posts on Taffy, you see blurry profile pics with catchy headlines. Start a conversation, and the blurry pics will slowly begin to reveal themselves. The more you say, the more you see!
Users create posts rather than profiles, so you can have different posts for different purposes. To create a new post, select your media, write a clever headline, add all the hashtags you want, and see where it goes.
Get to know people for who they really are, and have fun doing it.
What's New in Version 1.0.1
Cat got your tongue? Not sure what to say? Let us help! Taffy now gives you suggestions to break the ice!
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Aug 29, 2017
- Version: 1.0.1
- Size: 19.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Taffy Media Inc
- © 2017 Taffy Media Inc
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.