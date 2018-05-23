Screenshots

Tap the screen to change room rotation and guide the balls to the exit!
But watch out for lasers, buzzsaws and spikes!

● Simple one finger controls
● Funny, bouncy physics
● Awesome, colorful graphics
● Over 50 balls to unlock
● Share your score to friends
● iPhone X, iPhone and iPad support
● Record or livestream your gameplay with ReplayKit
● Cool stickers for iMessage
● Game Center leaderboards and achievements
● Languages: English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish

This game contains ads which can be removed with a one-time In-App Purchase.

Made with lots of love in Finland.

