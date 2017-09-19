Description

Meet TapMeasure, the spatial utility that combines computer vision and AR, creating a whole new way to capture and measure your space.



▶ 3D Room Builder

Create scale-accurate 3D models of rooms that you can measure and review immediately, or revisit later.



▶ Quick Measure

Capture point-to-point measurements with just two taps.



▶ Smart Level

Ensure picture frames and artwork are perfectly level, automatically.



TapMeasure is the fastest, smartest way to measure a physical space. Period.



Additional Features:



• Geometric Recognition: Automatically detect rectangular objects like doors, windows, artwork, and more, and add them to your model.



• Quick Outlining: Create simple outlines of items on the walls or floor.



• Easy Sharing: Send your 3D model to anyone with a simple URL.



• SketchUp Export: Export your 3D model as an .SKP file, allowing you to view and edit in both free and pro versions of SketchUp.



We built TapMeasure as an easy to use, everyday spatial utility — but it also works great for pros, including interior designers, architects, contractors, real estate agents, appraisers, insurance agents, and anyone that needs quick, approximate 3D models and measurements.



TapMeasure combines the new ARKit framework in iOS 11 with advanced computer vision, to recognize and track objects. Since TapMeasure uses ARKit, you'll need an ARKit-compatible device (iPhone 6s or newer).



TapMeasure is built by the team at Occipital (occipital.com). We're the same team behind 360 Panorama, Structure Sensor, Canvas, Bridge, and other spatial computing products. We can't wait to see what you create with TapMeasure!