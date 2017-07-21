iTunes

TapticMusic - Revolutionize entertainment

By yongki kim

Description

Introducing TapticMusic,

an app that provides a whole new way to enjoy entertainment.

With TapticMusic, you can now feel bass from a song in your hands through haptic feedback.

This way, it provides satisfaction by feeling the bass on your hand and boosts bass.

This allows for a whole new way to experience your music with your device.

Start using TapticMusic today to revolutionize your entertainment experience.

What's New in Version 1.0.1

- Added support for bluetooth headphones and speakers

- Fixed a critical bug that delays the haptic feedback.

TapticMusic - Revolutionize entertainment
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 16.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • © Joonwoo Kim
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

