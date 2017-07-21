TapticMusic - Revolutionize entertainment
By yongki kim
Description
Introducing TapticMusic,
an app that provides a whole new way to enjoy entertainment.
With TapticMusic, you can now feel bass from a song in your hands through haptic feedback.
This way, it provides satisfaction by feeling the bass on your hand and boosts bass.
This allows for a whole new way to experience your music with your device.
Start using TapticMusic today to revolutionize your entertainment experience.
What's New in Version 1.0.1
- Added support for bluetooth headphones and speakers
- Fixed a critical bug that delays the haptic feedback.
