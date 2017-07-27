Tasty
By BuzzFeed
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. Now at your fingertips with over 1700 videos; an all-new Step-By-Step instruction mode; ‘My Recipes’ page which serves as your very own mobile cookbook, and an innovative Search tool that allows you to filter by any ingredients, cuisine and social occasion you’re in the mood for!
FEATURES:
- Get step-by-step instructions on how to cook every single recipe. We’ll even keep your phone awake so you don’t have to worry about it falling asleep while you cook.
- Watch the latest videos from Tasty before your friends do.
- Get recommendations for your next meal based on the time of day, day of the week, and major holidays.
- Vegetarian? Personalize the app to automatically hide all recipes with meat! (Don’t worry, you can always change this later)
- Search recipes by social plans, ingredients, dietary needs, difficulty, speed, cuisine, and more.
- Filter by what matters to you like vegan, gluten-free, low carb, healthy, and comfort food to name a few.
- Add recipes to your Tasty likes to save them for later.
- Live outside of the US? We have metric values side-by-side with US measurements for every recipe!
If you have any trouble with your app please email us at support@buzzfeed.com so we can help!
And don’t forget to check out Tasty on Facebook!
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Your Sous Chef
When scrolling through Facebook, I would always find myself saving the links to Tasty videos so I could find them later. Therefore, this app is a dream. With clean UI and an easy-to-navigate UX, I can see this app becoming something that I use regularly. Search suggestions allow me to quickly find a recipe, and if I'm meal prepping for the week, the ability to save ingredients into a list is super helpful.
2 things I wish would change:
It would be nice to be able to change the number of servings that a recipe produced, and have the ingredients reflect that. It would also be nice if I'm watching a video that's "x 4 ways", for example the "sangria four ways" video, and I have specifically searched for "raspberry peach sangria" to not have to watch all 4 sangrias, but to have the clip shortened to just the peach sangria. According to the user flow, this would make the most logical sense since when I click on the 4-ways video, it asks me to again select which one I want to watch. However, regardless of my selection, it plays the entire video.
Finally
If you've ever tried to make a Tasty recipe, you know the struggle of having to scroll down for an hour to find what you were looking for, well NO MORE. Now you can type in a main ingredient or type of meal and they are grouped together. Also no more having to hit pause and rewind when trying to do a step in the recipe, now there is a step by step feature that keeps repeating until you are ready for the next step. Everything we love about TASTY now formatted for your cooking ease. FINALLY. this app rules⚡️💥❤️
Everything I've always wanted in a cooking app!!!!
I've been following tasty on Facebook forever and am super excited about this app. Step by step video instructions (with each step on a loop so I don't have to rewind the video 20 times to catch what temp to cook at). Awesome filters to help find just what I'm looking for. Great search function so I can find all those recipes I've been messaging to myself and then save them to my favorites. Thanks for a great app!!!
- Free
- Category: Food & Drink
- Released: Jul 27, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 77.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: BuzzFeed
- © Copyright 2017 BuzzFeed, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.