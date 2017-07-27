Description

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. Now at your fingertips with over 1700 videos; an all-new Step-By-Step instruction mode; ‘My Recipes’ page which serves as your very own mobile cookbook, and an innovative Search tool that allows you to filter by any ingredients, cuisine and social occasion you’re in the mood for!



FEATURES:

- Get step-by-step instructions on how to cook every single recipe. We’ll even keep your phone awake so you don’t have to worry about it falling asleep while you cook.

- Watch the latest videos from Tasty before your friends do.

- Get recommendations for your next meal based on the time of day, day of the week, and major holidays.

- Vegetarian? Personalize the app to automatically hide all recipes with meat! (Don’t worry, you can always change this later)

- Search recipes by social plans, ingredients, dietary needs, difficulty, speed, cuisine, and more.

- Filter by what matters to you like vegan, gluten-free, low carb, healthy, and comfort food to name a few.

- Add recipes to your Tasty likes to save them for later.

- Live outside of the US? We have metric values side-by-side with US measurements for every recipe!



If you have any trouble with your app please email us at support@buzzfeed.com so we can help!



And don’t forget to check out Tasty on Facebook!