tbh is only available in:
▶▶▶ Georgia • Rhode Island • Indiana
Stay tuned for more states
tbh is where friends tell you what they really think.
And no, they don't roast you like on other apps.
(Yeah I'm salty. don't @ me)
How does it work?
1) Add your friends—from your contacts or school
2) Answer questions about friends—it’s anonymous
3) Get gems when you get picked ◆◆◆
What are you waiting for? hmu on tbh
What's New in Version 0.2.9
+ Profiles can be edited now
+ Add and change your school
+ Add and change your grade
+ See all your gems in your profile
Idea
I have an idea of what to do with gems. I live in GA and have had a lot of fun with this app and my school friends love it and we were thinking about what we should do with gems. We were thinking that a certain amount of gems should allow you to get more questions or speed up the time in between each group of questions. We all think 10 questions is too little if we have to wait an hour in between so if it were like 30 minutes or if we could use gems to upgrade to that it would be great and the same goes for questions.
Thanks
Nice concept
I really like the concept however it may be a misrepresentation of how people think of you because they only have those four options and you may be the only female out of those options. If you can reload the options until there's someone you see who would fit, I think that would be nice.
As well as the option to delete friends and see friends profiles
Add being able to reply to the people who choose you
I love this app so much, and it has helped me realize that so many people actually like me. A good way to improve this app would be if you were able to reply to the anonymous people who chose you. Then, they would be able to reveal themselves if they wanted to, and you could send them some kind of message.
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Aug 08, 2017
- Version: 0.2.9
- Size: 70.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Midnight Labs LLC
- © 2017 Midnight Labs
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.