tbh is only available in: ▶▶▶ Georgia • Rhode Island • Indiana Stay tuned for more states *** tbh is where friends tell you what they really think. And no, they don't roast you like on other apps. (Yeah I'm salty. don't @ me) How does it work? 1) Add your friends—from your contacts or school 2) Answer questions about friends—it’s anonymous 3) Get gems when you get picked ◆◆◆ What are you waiting for? hmu on tbh

Customer Reviews

Idea by JakeMichaels22 I have an idea of what to do with gems. I live in GA and have had a lot of fun with this app and my school friends love it and we were thinking about what we should do with gems. We were thinking that a certain amount of gems should allow you to get more questions or speed up the time in between each group of questions. We all think 10 questions is too little if we have to wait an hour in between so if it were like 30 minutes or if we could use gems to upgrade to that it would be great and the same goes for questions.

Thanks

Nice concept by Mini me 1234658089 I really like the concept however it may be a misrepresentation of how people think of you because they only have those four options and you may be the only female out of those options. If you can reload the options until there's someone you see who would fit, I think that would be nice.

As well as the option to delete friends and see friends profiles