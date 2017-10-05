iTunes

iTunes

TechCrunch

By AOL Inc.

Description

The TechCrunch app is the best way to get breaking tech news on your iPhone. TechCrunch is an unparalleled source of stories about startups, Silicon Valley, venture capital, gadgets, apps, and more. Quickly browse all TechCrunch's headlines, or customize the app to only see the topics that you care about. The completely redesigned free app brings you all the news from TechCrunch's website and is fully integrated with Crunchbase--the industry leading startups, entrepreneurs and investors database.

KEY FEATURES:
* Free access to all the content from TechCrunch's website
* Breaking news alerts for topics you care about the most
* Save stories to read later--even offline
* Integration with Crunchbase

About TechCrunch
TechCrunch has been obsessively profiling startups, reviewing new internet products and breaking the latest tech news since 2005. The award winning site is a leading source for over 15 million people each month, while the company also hosts major industry conferences and events, including Disrupt and various meetups worldwide.

TechCrunch Support

What's New in Version 3.0

We’ve completely redesigned our app from the ground up. The new app sports a modernized interface that is fast and fun to interact with, and has conveniences like offline sync, Crunchbase data profiles, a personalized feed, and topic-specific push notifications.

TechCrunch
