Teddy Love sticker app you can enjoy a large variety of cartoon teddy bears, white teddy bears and color full teddy bear .

How to Use:

- Open iMessage from your iPhone.

- Click on the Appstore icon for sending stickers.

- Select the WaterColor Greetings Sticker app .

- Just with a single tap send stickers.

- Also simply long touch and peel off the stickers to add them with your texts!!