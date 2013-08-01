teggle 4+
A game of gestures
J. Van Der Wee
- $0.99
Screenshots
Description
- Play teggle with friends online or together on one device in the fast and frantic multiplayer modes.
- Choose between 18 colorful themes.
- Take on a challenge in the expert and squared modes.
- Not an in-app purchase, advertisement nor notification in sight.
"5/5" - Cult of Mac
"fun to come back to again and again" - iDownloadBlog
“If the design and elegance of iOS was distilled into a game … this would be it. It’s both simple to play yet very addicting.” – raywenderlich.com
What's New
Version 1.9
- Updated for iPhone X
- No more ads :)
Customer Reviews
The app won't open
Starhorsepixy
Teggle is my favorite game but one night I tried to open the app and the screen went black and I ended back at my home screen. I tried over and over but the same thing keeps on happening😢 so I waited a couple days after but it still won't open. Please fix this! I really want to be able to enjoy the app.
Thank you
'Remove app' , please?
Sae-saeng
It would be better if the 'In-app purchase' is added
Great game
Virginia Liz
Simple to use, great way to kill time, and it's a good challenge. I use this every day in my spare time
Information
- Seller
- Joseph V
- Size
- 17.4 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Joseph Van Der Wee
- Price
- $0.99
Supports
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.