- Play teggle with friends online or together on one device in the fast and frantic multiplayer modes.



- Choose between 18 colorful themes.



- Take on a challenge in the expert and squared modes.



- Not an in-app purchase, advertisement nor notification in sight.



"5/5" - Cult of Mac



"fun to come back to again and again" - iDownloadBlog



“If the design and elegance of iOS was distilled into a game … this would be it. It’s both simple to play yet very addicting.” – raywenderlich.com