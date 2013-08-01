Screenshots

Description

- Play teggle with friends online or together on one device in the fast and frantic multiplayer modes.

- Choose between 18 colorful themes.

- Take on a challenge in the expert and squared modes.

- Not an in-app purchase, advertisement nor notification in sight.

"5/5" - Cult of Mac

"fun to come back to again and again" - iDownloadBlog

“If the design and elegance of iOS was distilled into a game … this would be it. It’s both simple to play yet very addicting.” – raywenderlich.com

What's New

Version 1.9

- Updated for iPhone X
- No more ads :)

Customer Reviews

4.2 out of 5

49 Ratings

49 Ratings

The app won't open

Starhorsepixy

Teggle is my favorite game but one night I tried to open the app and the screen went black and I ended back at my home screen. I tried over and over but the same thing keeps on happening😢 so I waited a couple days after but it still won't open. Please fix this! I really want to be able to enjoy the app.
Thank you

'Remove app' , please?

Sae-saeng

It would be better if the 'In-app purchase' is added

Great game

Virginia Liz

Simple to use, great way to kill time, and it's a good challenge. I use this every day in my spare time

Information

Seller
Joseph V
Size
17.4 MB
Category
Games
Compatibility
Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Joseph Van Der Wee
Price
$0.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Attachments for JIRA

Utilities

You May Also Like

Alien Cell: Escape

Games

Cubic!

Games

Five-O Deluxe

Games

DOTOX: Challenge Your Brain

Games

Beyond Gravity

Games

Tinges

Games