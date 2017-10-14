TenderloinProject 4+
DRI TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Contribute to the homeless in your community from your mobile phone. The app allows you to seamlessly contribute and track the progress of homeless you care about.
Information
- Seller
- DRI TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
- Size
- 35.1 MB
- Category
- Finance
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 DRI Technologies LLC
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.