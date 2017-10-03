Texie is an AI assisted reader using the new Vision Framework. Point your camera at printed text, signs, labels, & handwritten notes, and Texie will recognize (OCR) text and speak it within seconds. Texie runs in a continuous video stream, and beeps when it detects text. Now with a free tts feature in 23 languages for students and lifelong learners. See Settings tab->Text View. Listen to your notes as often as you want, and at any speed to enhance learning.



Use cases:

- learn to read in multiple languages

- font too small/vision impaired

- speaks aloud very fine print, digital displays, labels, and signs from a distance. Tested from 30 feet away.

- on the go, or no time to read. (scan up to 10 pages and listen to it later at any speed)

- enhance learning by listening to notes/key facts multiple times

- tired of reading your textbook? Listen to a page with just one click

- built in file system to view and edit up to 10 text documents (saved to the app documents directory on your device)

- educational. May benefit students, busy individuals, auditory, and dyslexic learners.





Specs:

- fast! recognizes text and speaks within seconds

- auto detects and recognizes 23 languages

(en,es,ar, fr,zh,sv,no,id,it,ja,ko,da,de,fi,pl,pt,nl,ro,ru,th,th,he,hi) and speaks in the corresponding language *

- read aloud books, notes, mail, signs, labels, digital displays like microwave, stove, TV screens, etc.

- read multi-column pages (articles, newspaper, magazines) in doc

- variable speech rate slider so you can listen to it at any speed

- share button to quickly export one or more pages to files, email, notes, messages, etc

- Text View screen to view scanned text or skip OCR and paste in your own text for tts. (IAP credits not required for using tts without OCR)

- affordable. No subscriptions. Buy some OCR credits and use as needed.

- built in file system to easily save and export up to 10 documents

- no logins

- iOS11 +

- requires internet connection, (except for tts in Text View)

- requires IAP credits to perform text, doc, and object recognition

- requires camera permission to detect and recognize text

- requires photo library permission to recognize user selected photos

- OCR speed is only limited by the speed of your network



Beta testing object recognition since it was requested by users. This feature may be removed or replaced in future versions.

Use Doc for foreign language recognition, multi-column documents, magazines, and newspapers, object for common everyday objects.



* available in U.S. and Canada

* app localized to French

* text, doc, and object recognition accuracy is not guaranteed, so use with caution



* English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, German, Dutch, Danish, Norwegian, Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Turkish, Finnish, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Italian. (recognition of foreign languages not fully tested)



French app localization credit goes to Sof!

If you would like Texie to be localized to another language, or need assistance please contact us: support@bluevinesolutions.com