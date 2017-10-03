Texie 4+
Text Vision with voice
Blue Vine Solutions, LLC
Texie is an AI assisted reader using the new Vision Framework. Point your camera at printed text, signs, labels, & handwritten notes, and Texie will recognize (OCR) text and speak it within seconds. Texie runs in a continuous video stream, and beeps when it detects text. Now with a free tts feature in 23 languages for students and lifelong learners. See Settings tab->Text View. Listen to your notes as often as you want, and at any speed to enhance learning.
Use cases:
- learn to read in multiple languages
- font too small/vision impaired
- speaks aloud very fine print, digital displays, labels, and signs from a distance. Tested from 30 feet away.
- on the go, or no time to read. (scan up to 10 pages and listen to it later at any speed)
- enhance learning by listening to notes/key facts multiple times
- tired of reading your textbook? Listen to a page with just one click
- built in file system to view and edit up to 10 text documents (saved to the app documents directory on your device)
- educational. May benefit students, busy individuals, auditory, and dyslexic learners.
Specs:
- fast! recognizes text and speaks within seconds
- auto detects and recognizes 23 languages
(en,es,ar, fr,zh,sv,no,id,it,ja,ko,da,de,fi,pl,pt,nl,ro,ru,th,th,he,hi) and speaks in the corresponding language *
- read aloud books, notes, mail, signs, labels, digital displays like microwave, stove, TV screens, etc.
- read multi-column pages (articles, newspaper, magazines) in doc
- variable speech rate slider so you can listen to it at any speed
- share button to quickly export one or more pages to files, email, notes, messages, etc
- Text View screen to view scanned text or skip OCR and paste in your own text for tts. (IAP credits not required for using tts without OCR)
- affordable. No subscriptions. Buy some OCR credits and use as needed.
- built in file system to easily save and export up to 10 documents
- no logins
- iOS11 +
- requires internet connection, (except for tts in Text View)
- requires IAP credits to perform text, doc, and object recognition
- requires camera permission to detect and recognize text
- requires photo library permission to recognize user selected photos
- OCR speed is only limited by the speed of your network
Beta testing object recognition since it was requested by users. This feature may be removed or replaced in future versions.
Use Doc for foreign language recognition, multi-column documents, magazines, and newspapers, object for common everyday objects.
* available in U.S. and Canada
* app localized to French
* text, doc, and object recognition accuracy is not guaranteed, so use with caution
* English, Spanish, French, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, German, Dutch, Danish, Norwegian, Arabic, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Turkish, Finnish, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Italian. (recognition of foreign languages not fully tested)
French app localization credit goes to Sof!
If you would like Texie to be localized to another language, or need assistance please contact us: support@bluevinesolutions.com
Version 4.2
+ Option to select images from photo library
+ Enabled recognition of panorama images from photo library
+ New Text View in Settings displays editable text output, and auto-saves up to 10 files
+ Paste text in Text View and listen (tts) at any speed, and as often as you want for free without requiring scanning credits
+ Auto flash for low light conditions
+ Share feature to export text to files, email, notes, etc.
+ New languages and voices (OCR/tts in 23 languages)
+ Internal tweaks and enhancements
I think it would be a good thing
ok consumer
I bought the credits for three dollars and some odd cents I can’t even get it to work. Am I doing something wrong? I hold my document under the page it blinks on and off says recognizing document then it doesn’t read to me I’m frustrated. I would either like my credits back or things to be fixedThank you
Developer Response
Are you the one who contacted us over email?
If so, I believe we got this working for your device. Otherwise, please contact our support: support@bluevinesolutions.com and we will help you troubleshoot.
Some obvious things to check: make sure your ringer is turned on. You can also try going to settings and clicking the Listen button if it has scanned previously.
- Blue Vine Solutions, LLC
- 16.2 MB
- Productivity
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English, French
- Rated 4+
- © 2017 Blue Vine Solutions, LLC
- Free
- 100 Scans $0.99
- 1000 Scans $3.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.