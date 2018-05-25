MESSAGE ENCODING MADE FUN



Whether it’s sensitive data, a mission-critical text, or personal info that you need to hide away, encrypted messaging is the perfect way to go. So why not do it in a more fun and unique way? Text in Code is a cool encrypted message generator keyboard. Just type your message, tap the red button on the keyboard and it will automatically transform your message into an encrypt text – presented with all kinds of fun emojis, stickers and symbols.



SAFE & SECURE ENCRYPTED MESSAGING

Text in Code lets you enjoy private and secure encrypted messaging, anywhere and anytime! This encrypted keyboard extension allows you to communicate in a more enjoyable way. The encrypted text keyboard is both a encoder and decoder, which means that you can send and receive encrypted messages from your friends and family.



SIMPLE & TOTALLY EASY TO USE TEXT ENCRYPTOR

Our encrypted messaging app will help you encode your text messages with only few taps of your finger. It is a user-friendly encrypted keyboard extension and so easy to use. If you’re looking for a simple, yet impressive text encryptor app that offers solid message encoding, then give Text in Code a try!



TEXT IN CODE FEATURES

- A fun & unique encrypted text app

- Advanced encrypted keyboard extension

- Send & receive encoded text messages

- Communicate in a private & secure way

- Encrypted messaging with symbols & emojis

- Very easy to use

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Looking for a fun way to encode your text messages? Then Text in Code is definitely your best bet!

Download the app now and enjoy!