MESSAGE ENCODING MADE FUN

Whether it’s sensitive data, a mission-critical text, or personal info that you need to hide away, encrypted messaging is the perfect way to go. So why not do it in a more fun and unique way? Text in Code is a cool encrypted message generator keyboard. Just type your message, tap the red button on the keyboard and it will automatically transform your message into an encrypt text – presented with all kinds of fun emojis, stickers and symbols.

SAFE & SECURE ENCRYPTED MESSAGING
Text in Code lets you enjoy private and secure encrypted messaging, anywhere and anytime! This encrypted keyboard extension allows you to communicate in a more enjoyable way. The encrypted text keyboard is both a encoder and decoder, which means that you can send and receive encrypted messages from your friends and family.

SIMPLE & TOTALLY EASY TO USE TEXT ENCRYPTOR
Our encrypted messaging app will help you encode your text messages with only few taps of your finger. It is a user-friendly encrypted keyboard extension and so easy to use. If you’re looking for a simple, yet impressive text encryptor app that offers solid message encoding, then give Text in Code a try!

TEXT IN CODE FEATURES
- A fun & unique encrypted text app
- Advanced encrypted keyboard extension
- Send & receive encoded text messages
- Communicate in a private & secure way
- Encrypted messaging with symbols & emojis
- Very easy to use
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Looking for a fun way to encode your text messages? Then Text in Code is definitely your best bet!
Download the app now and enjoy!

Version 1.1

- Update to the sharing script
- Added App Preview

