Description

Read offline. Bookmark anything. With no ads. Welcome to a brand new way to experience The Atlantic, wherever you go: Our redesigned app, designed for the iPhone and iPaid, is now available exclusively to subscribers. Access every new story from the magazine and website, along with an expanded archive of magazine issues—dating back to 2004—that can be downloaded in full for offline reading. With easy browsing and searching, The Atlantic app gives you a seamless way to engage with all of our daily reporting and analysis.



Note: You’ll need to purchase a subscription to The Atlantic to use the app fully. New users get a one-month free trial through iTunes—or, if you'd like access to special bonuses and the opportunity to receive the print magazine, head to theatlantic.com/subscribe.



About The Atlantic:

Founded in 1857 and today one of the fastest growing companies in the media industry, The Atlantic has throughout its history championed the power of ideas to shape the conversation and change the world. Operating across print, digital, events, video, and audio platforms, The Atlantic strives to bring clarity and original thinking to the most consequential issues of our times – on topics ranging from politics, business, urban affairs, and the economy, to technology, arts, and culture. In addition to the magazine and the flagship digital property TheAtlantic.com, the company also operates an urban focused site, CityLab.com, Atlantic Live, the company’s events arm, The Atlantic's marketing team, Atlantic Re:think, and creative agency, Atlantic Media Strategies. The Atlantic was named the 2016 National Magazine of the Year. The Atlantic is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year. The president of The Atlantic is Bob Cohn.



Monthly iTunes subscriptions are sold for $3.99 and annual subscriptions are sold for $23.99. Payment will be made through the iTunes store to your iTunes account. Subscriptions automatically renew, unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for the renewal 24 hours prior to the start of the following period. You can turn off the auto-renewal in your device's Account Settings. iTunes typically does not offer refunds for active subscriptions. The one-month free trial period is available to new iTunes subscribers. iTunes subscribers will not be billed until one month from the trial start date and can cancel any time prior to the billing date.



Terms and Conditions: http://www.theatlantic.com/terms-and-conditions/



Privacy Policy: http://www.theatlantic.com/privacy-policy/