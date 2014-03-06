The Cincinnati Enquirer 4+
Gannett
-
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
From critically acclaimed storytelling and photography, to rich-media videos, full 360-degree experiences and virtual reality, we're able to not only tell the news, but allow you to be completely immersed in it. And with our local-to-national coverage, you can add news stories happening right in your own communities.
FEATURES:
• NEWS: Browse national, local and most popular stories to keep you connected.
• NEWS ALERTS: Get news as it breaks by opting in for push notifications on News, Sports, Life, Money or Tech. Rich notifications allow you to get an article preview, save and share from your lock screen.
• VIRTUAL REALITY: Bring the news to life with 360° video and virtual reality. Check out our new weekly VR series, VRtually There with three new thrilling VR experiences every Thursday.
• WEATHER: Be prepared with live weather information from hourly to 10-day forecasts. Enable location services to customize local weather news and other location-based services. (Continued use of GPS running in background can decrease battery life.)
• SCORES: Stay up to speed on the latest sports scores and schedules for NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, Golf, NASCAR, Indy Car, UFC, Fantasy sports and college football and basketball.
• SAVED STORIES: Save your favorite stories to read later.
• NIGHT MODE: Enable this feature to view the app using a black background and white text.
• WIDGET: Get a quick update on the latest headlines from your Home and Lock screen! No time to read the full story? Tap the bookmark icon to save for later.
• iPAD PRO ENHANCED: Experience our captivating photography and stories in full screen or multitasking mode.
Privacy Policy: http://static.cincinnati.com/privacy/
Terms of Service: http://static.cincinnati.com/terms/
TELL US WHAT YOU THINK:
Our app features are constantly being improved based on your feedback, so we welcome you to tell us what you love and what you’d like to see more (or less) of. Contact us at: mobilesupport@gannett.com or on Twitter @usatodaymobile. For additional information, please visit http://www.usatoday.com/mobile-apps.
FEATURES:
• NEWS: Browse national, local and most popular stories to keep you connected.
• NEWS ALERTS: Get news as it breaks by opting in for push notifications on News, Sports, Life, Money or Tech. Rich notifications allow you to get an article preview, save and share from your lock screen.
• VIRTUAL REALITY: Bring the news to life with 360° video and virtual reality. Check out our new weekly VR series, VRtually There with three new thrilling VR experiences every Thursday.
• WEATHER: Be prepared with live weather information from hourly to 10-day forecasts. Enable location services to customize local weather news and other location-based services. (Continued use of GPS running in background can decrease battery life.)
• SCORES: Stay up to speed on the latest sports scores and schedules for NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, Golf, NASCAR, Indy Car, UFC, Fantasy sports and college football and basketball.
• SAVED STORIES: Save your favorite stories to read later.
• NIGHT MODE: Enable this feature to view the app using a black background and white text.
• WIDGET: Get a quick update on the latest headlines from your Home and Lock screen! No time to read the full story? Tap the bookmark icon to save for later.
• iPAD PRO ENHANCED: Experience our captivating photography and stories in full screen or multitasking mode.
Privacy Policy: http://static.cincinnati.com/privacy/
Terms of Service: http://static.cincinnati.com/terms/
TELL US WHAT YOU THINK:
Our app features are constantly being improved based on your feedback, so we welcome you to tell us what you love and what you’d like to see more (or less) of. Contact us at: mobilesupport@gannett.com or on Twitter @usatodaymobile. For additional information, please visit http://www.usatoday.com/mobile-apps.
What's New
Version 5.3.1
Our new navigation design just made it a lot easier for you to find the news you want to read.
• Top Stories: Today's front page - articles, videos and galleries curated by our Editors.
• Most Popular: Quickly scan the day's most read stories.
• Sections: Find your go to news sections or discover something new.
• Settings: Tap to send feedback (we'd love to hear it), manage your account (subscribe, sign in) and find your favorite features - Night Mode, Offline Reading, Saved Stories, News Alerts - all in one spot.
• Top Stories: Today's front page - articles, videos and galleries curated by our Editors.
• Most Popular: Quickly scan the day's most read stories.
• Sections: Find your go to news sections or discover something new.
• Settings: Tap to send feedback (we'd love to hear it), manage your account (subscribe, sign in) and find your favorite features - Night Mode, Offline Reading, Saved Stories, News Alerts - all in one spot.
Customer Reviews
Great journalism but the app itself needs some tweaks.
Tallstax Jenkins
The reporting that the enquirer does is top notch. All you need to do is read their incredible piece 7 Days of Heroin and you’ll know the quality and dedication they’re capable of. I just have a minor criticism about the notification system for the app. I set up notifications so I can stay up to date on the news of my city, but I don’t care about certain topics. Namely sports. I just wish there was an option to opt out of getting notifications about specific topics. That way I wouldn’t have my phone buzzing at me to tell me about things I have absolutely no interest in.
An Awesome Cincinnati News App
SolidusMatt
A great news app that gives you up-to-the-minute news updates of everything happening in and around The Queen City. If you live in the greater Cincinnati area and you want to stay informed about what’s going on locally, nationally, and around the world and you own an iPhone, then download this app. You’ll love it!
Jim
Throttlebum
Great for quick reference when out of town and in a hurry. I just wish obits for the day displayed a COMPLETE list for quick reference rather than having to scroll through detailed listings.
Information
- Seller
- Gannett
- Size
- 113.3 MB
- Category
- News
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 Gannett Co., Inc.
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
-
- The Cincinnati Enquirer News Digital Subscription $4.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.