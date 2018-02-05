*** Only works on iPhone X ***



Finally, you too can become President Donald Trump! This app magically turns you into Trump.



When your mouth moves, Trump's mouth moves in the same way. Squint your eyes? His eyes will squint as well. It's a magic mirror on the wall, Trump style!



Simply download The Don, give camera permission, and start acting silly. You can then record videos of yourself impersonating Donald Trump and share them with friends.



*** Only works on iPhone X ***