Make space for the issues that matter. The Guardian app gives you breaking news and full access to all of our award-winning journalism.
Keep reading when you're offline, tailor your home screen with the sections that matter most to you, follow your favourite writers and stories using personalised notifications, save content for as long as you like, and get compelling journalism at any time on your devices.
• Access the full range of Guardian journalism, specially designed for your iPhone or iPad
• Stay up to date with live news and sport
• Receive breaking news alerts to be informed of the big moments
• Enjou award-winning audio, video and interactive content, as well as full-screen galleries, with stunning Retina-quality images
• Keep reading even when you’re offline
• Make it yours by choosing the sections and topics that appear on your home screen
• Follow your favourite stories, series, writers and football teams for personal notifications
• Save any content you want to keep for a later date
• Read comments on articles and share your own thoughts
• Search by keyword, topic, series, section, or contributor
• Upgrade to the premium tier for our daily crosswords, specially curated content, extracts from Guardian Books, and an advert-free experience
What's New in Version 5.0
Version 5.0, a brand new look for the app to coincide with the launch of the new Guardian newspaper in the tabloid format
Also in this release:
- We’ve added support for larger text sizes on article lists for improved accessibility (Dynamic Type)
- We’ve fixed an issue that caused some subscriptions made via in-app purchase to briefly appear as expired on the day of renewal
Disappointing Redesign
The new app is visually inferior. Fonts are bolded, making them blocky and heavy, letters atop each other with improper spacing. The color change is also bothersome: where cool blue predominated we now have reds and blacks. The excessive use of red (especially in the Spotlight section) gives an ugly vibe of Alarm. It used to be the headlines and content that gave reason to be concerned: now just scrolling through the app and getting hit with bold, red words causes anxiety. It seems a step backward. There’s also much more dead white space. Would love to see a reversion to cooler colors and crisper, unbolded lettering. The content here will keep me coming back but probably not as frequently or happily as before.
Great redesign
This is a great app, as long as you have connectivity. I really wish it would allow for better offline reading without having to find the stories, save them, and then remove them from save later on. The daily edition downloads the entire newspaper but that’s a separate subscription.
Still, awesome newspaper that’s keeping up with the times without compromising journalistic quality or integrity.
Problem for voiceover users
The update is good with accessible larger print but there is now a problem for voiceover users. You cannot access the menu button with voiceover and have to turn off the screen reader to access it.
