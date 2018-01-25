Oh man, Fireproof needs to make movies!

philosopher23

I just finished the game, and it was amazing. The Room series has been such a treat to play and an unforgettable experience, all on the iPhone. That’s insane, with four games going and being perfect all the way through? Not one bad game since the first, which was back in 2012! They’ve just gotten better and better, and I really value Fireproof Games for their creativity, talent, and love for the work they do and the fun we get from it. So for Old Sins, graphics still improved which is awesome, and more interesting things happened in this one. That classic music will never change, and I noticed it had a different tone in this one which was so nice. As far as the whole story or stories go, I am now boggled with all that’s happened that I need to go back through. But I can see a potential Fireproof Film Co that would make an awesome mystery saga based on the Room storyline, and for 4 perfect games running, that’s enough to say that Fireproof knows what they’re doing. It took even longer to get this one out, and like many, had no idea there’d be another one. That was a great surprise. So to FG, congrats, I had fun, thank you for another awesome Room game, and I’m looking forward to the next one! If it takes 3 years this time, I’ll be happily waiting.