The Room: Old Sins 9+
Discover the secrets within
Fireproof Games
- #1 in Puzzle
- $4.99
Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.
The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…
Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.
THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE BOX
Explore a deviously complex dollhouse which transforms at your fingertips. Each intricate room is a portal to a new, stunning environment.
PICK-UP-AND-PLAY DESIGN
Easy to begin yet hard to put down, enjoy a unique mix of intriguing puzzles with a simple user interface.
INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS
A tactile experience so natural you can almost feel the surface of each object.
INTRICATE OBJECTS
Examine dozens of detailed objects to discover which of them conceal hidden mechanisms.
ATMOSPHERIC AUDIO
A haunting soundtrack coupled with dynamic sound effects create an unforgettable soundscape.
iCLOUD & GAMECENTER SUPPORTED
Share your progress between multiple devices and unlock achievements.
MULTI LANGUAGE SUPPORT
Available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish and Russian.
Fireproof Games is an independent studio from Guildford, United Kingdom.
Find out more at fireproofgames.com
Follow us @Fireproof_Games
Find us on Facebook
Version 1.0.3
Bug fixes
Oh man, Fireproof needs to make movies!
philosopher23
I just finished the game, and it was amazing. The Room series has been such a treat to play and an unforgettable experience, all on the iPhone. That’s insane, with four games going and being perfect all the way through? Not one bad game since the first, which was back in 2012! They’ve just gotten better and better, and I really value Fireproof Games for their creativity, talent, and love for the work they do and the fun we get from it. So for Old Sins, graphics still improved which is awesome, and more interesting things happened in this one. That classic music will never change, and I noticed it had a different tone in this one which was so nice. As far as the whole story or stories go, I am now boggled with all that’s happened that I need to go back through. But I can see a potential Fireproof Film Co that would make an awesome mystery saga based on the Room storyline, and for 4 perfect games running, that’s enough to say that Fireproof knows what they’re doing. It took even longer to get this one out, and like many, had no idea there’d be another one. That was a great surprise. So to FG, congrats, I had fun, thank you for another awesome Room game, and I’m looking forward to the next one! If it takes 3 years this time, I’ll be happily waiting.
Another satisfying installment to the atmospheric puzzle series
raramsey
The Room: Old Sins remains faithful to the rest of the series: A highly stylized puzzler. As always the puzzles are varied and beautifully rendered. The lighting, sound effects, and music are all superbly done and combine to form a satisfying experience. The gameplay mechanics are smooth. The puzzles are generally intuitive and the hint system can help if you get stuck. The game developers have been quick to address any minor glitches showing their commitment. The game seemed relatively short, though I believe it was consistent with the rest of the entries in the series. It remains interesting enough for repeated play. One wish: after game completion allow level replay similar to other entries. I sometimes replay a level just for a cutscene.
One of if the most compelling aspects of The Room series remains its story elements and overall atmosphere of mystery. It never stoops to a level of shock or horror, but can definitely give you a chill here and there. I am left wanting more... the puzzles, the environments, the story... there are elements and characters that I want to know more about. I am not yet ready to escape The Room: Old Sins.
Lovecraftian puzzle horror
Standpoor
Easily as good, possibly better (somehow?) than its predecessors. Same gorgeous artwork, perfect sound editing, cinematic score, intuitive controls—everything you love and have come to expect from these guys. The themes of the titular room[s] are especially creative and delightful. The puzzles, too, are more intricate and interlinked, but, like earlier games, they’re not very difficult. That doesn’t bother me, though; I just love seeing how all the pieces literally and figuratively fit together. The horror is purely atmospheric and highly effective, which isn’t easy to pull off: despite knowing I wouldn’t encounter any grotesque monsters or cheap jump scares, I got chills more than a few times. Plot is kind of a retread. Not that I’d dock any points. It’s just that it’s probably the best Lovecraft-inspired universe of any game, film, or television series I’ve encountered, and I want to experience more of it. Finished in five hours but would happily have paid two or three times the price. Puzzle games of this quality are exceedingly rare, and I loved every minute of it. Just hate that I’ll have to wait another x number years for the next one.
- Fireproof Studios Limited
- 1.1 GB
- Games
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 9+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
- The Room: Old Sins © 2018 Fireproof Studios Ltd. All rights reserved.
- $4.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.