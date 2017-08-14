iTunes

The Rose League

By Louis Antonelli

Description

The first real-time live scoring app for Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor, and The Bachelorette.

Create or join leagues with your friends, family, or Bachelor Nation, choose your contestants for each episode, and follow along live during the show as they score you points for various actions.

Compete week after week for bragging rights and the chance to prove that you are the ultimate Bachelor fan. The Bachelor meets Fantasy Football.

The Rose League Support

What's New in Version 1.1

Updated app icon and screenshots

Customer Reviews

Great app!

I’ve played fantasy Bachelor games before but you pretty much just pick the winners and that’s it. There’s way more action and excitement in this app and the live scoring is cool! My friends and I have been having a blast with this app…The Rose League, will you accept this rose??

Next level of Bachelor viewing

This app has made watching The Bachelor so much more entertaining and competitive! My friends and I love competing with each other in the weekly lineups.... totally brings my guilty pleasure to the next level.

Lovely 🌹🌹

Love this bachelor fantasy app. It's not bracket style like most bach fantasy, instead more like fantasy sports which I personally like better. Just make sure to sign up for notis so you don't forget to set your lineup!

