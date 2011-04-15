The Unarchiver 4+
The Unarchiver is a small and easy to use program that can unarchive many different kinds of archive files. It will open common formats such as Zip, RAR (including v5), 7-zip, Tar, Gzip and Bzip2. It will also open many older formats, such as StuffIt, DiskDoubler, LZH, ARJ and ARC. It will even open other kinds of files, like ISO and BIN disc images, some Windows .EXE installers. The list is actually much longer - see the program homepage for the full list.
The Unarchiver also tries to detect and correctly handle the filename encoding in the archives it opens, allowing you to open files from every part of the world without getting garbled filenames.
The Unarchiver aims to be the only unarchiving program you will ever need, and to stay out of your way.
However, if you want to browse the contents of archives, or if you want to support development of The Unarchiver, look for "The Archive Browser" on the Mac App Store, or go to http://theunarchiver.com/archive-browser! It lets you browse and preview archive contents, and find out information about archives!
Also, if you need to open archives on your iPad or iPhone, look for "Archives" on the App Store, or go to http://theunarchiver.com/archives. It is based on The Unarchiver, and lets you easily handle Archives on iOS!
What a glorious day! We know you've been waiting for this update to happen for so long. And in turn we wanted to bring you something worthy. So, fasten your seat belts, here we go.
• New icon is here.
• UI was given a makeover: we leveled every string of text and measured every indent.
• Localizations were meticulously checked, fixed and then checked again. BTW, did you find an error? Tell our support and we'll fix it right away.
• Speed was improved. You can now get the contents of the archive you’ve just downloaded much much faster.
Fixed
• More RAR4, RAR5 and multipart fixes mean even more weird archives could and will be extracted.
• Symbolic links inside of ZIP archives won't be broken upon extraction anymore.
• Sometimes, upon trying to open an especially large archive, The Unarchiver would crash. That has been fixed.
• Password protected archives used to crash The Unarchiver in some cases. Well, not anymore!
• Extracting multiple files won't bug you with multiple "Extract to.." pop-ups.
• Sømé characters in file and folder names caused random crashes. We've fixed that.
Until this version 3.1.2 it was a 5 star now maybe 4
skarasu
Then they had a problem with 3.11.2, which they think they fixed in 3.11.3. However there are more problems with version 3.11.3. Before the last two versions, I could choose ‘Compress “some directory”’ from the finder menu, and then few minutes later I could uncompress it by using “The Unarchiver”. Now, randomly I get a notofication about the encoding the compressed file uses. So i am temporarily using command line tools to do the operations. BTW, there seems to be another bug that comes up if you select more than about 250 files from Finder and invoke “The Unarchiver”. Then somehow “The Unarchiver” memory gets corrupted, and the menus no longer work(e.g. Quit button disappears.) and the program hangs. Have to force quit it externally. I should mention Xee 3.5.3(marketed by the same company) inherited a bug in the new release, that it can no longer reliably read .cbr and .cbz(or .rar or .zip) files reliably either. Some pages show up as noise, where as other programs(like Comic Reader). So on Xee I rolled back to 3.5.2
Simply the Best Available
Pakalolobudz
I have used over 7 apps to unzip unrar and other compressed files. This App is simple and allows several files to be opened at once. The Unarchiver also allows multiple files with the same password to be opened together while having to only input password once.
Broken files are also allowed to continue as long as you don’t mind having the parts that are missing/broken show up as incomplete..
You’ll save yourself time and frustration if you switch to this app.
The only real Mac App Store essential
AnsonX10
Every computer that I have (that supports it) has this installed on it. It is literally the easiest way to extract practically any file archive you will ever come accross. Basically the Mac equivalent of 7zip. MacPaw has provided this program (and updates) for free through the Mac App Store for years, and it has been amazing. Huge thanks to the company. Buy their software whenever you can. Their other programs are great as well.
