Description

TheInternet.wtf brings the most interesting news, funniest GIFs and most exciting videos from today to your fingertips. The app helps you to stay updated on any topic people are interested in right now.

We find the most engaging content from today from all over the world by continuously analyzing millions of social media interactions. To make sure that you don’t miss a hot topic, the content is delivered to you ranked by likes, shares and other interactions. You can filter news by region, language or content type like articles, videos, images or GIFs.

If you connect TheInternet.wtf to your Facebook account you can easily share news with your friends and family or save it to your reading list. Of course, you can use the app also without logging in with your Facebook account.

Features & Benefits:
• News automatically ranked by social media engagement
• Support of different content types like articles, videos, pictures and GIFs
• News categorized in News, Politics, Tech, Fun and many more
• Support of different regions and languages
• Save interesting news to your reading list
• Share news easily with family and friends

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: News
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 29.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Storyclash GmbH.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

