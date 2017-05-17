Therapy Line - Depression, Stress Phone Therapist
By Raze Technologies Inc.
Therapyline provides free on demand live phone therapy instantly for Anxiety, depression, stress, mood disorders, substance abuse disorders, Bipolar disorder and OCD with license verified, experienced therapists for the first 10 minutes. You can also schedule an appointment with a therapist if your therapist is not online for an on demand call.
Our app is 100% free and there is no cost to talk to a therapist for one full session on days deemed to be stressful due to negative national or international events. (Please inquire at info@therapyline.co to find out which exact days after stressful world events are free)
- Server performance update
Helpful App
Must download for people who are suffering from depression.
