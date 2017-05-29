Thesio - Revolutionizing political discourse
By Ferdinand Riedl
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Thesio matches you with someone who has different political views.
Discuss anonymously with people from around the world!
What's New in Version 1.1
• Small bug fixes and performance improvements
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: May 29, 2017
- Version: 1.1
- Size: 23.9 MB
- Languages: English, French, German
- Seller: Ferdinand Riedl
- © Ferdinand Riedl
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.