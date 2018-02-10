iPhone Screenshots

Description

We read a lot of threads on Twitter so you don't have to. We are building the first client dedicated to threads aiming to:
- feature the best ones,
- let you bookmark your favorites,
- and read them in a well-designed single view.

We hope you’ll take as much delight as we do in discovering these great stories and pieces of knowledge.

Have a good reading!

What's New

Version 1.0.1

Bug fixes and improvements
- improved login/signup
- corrected some bookmark issues
- reduced thread cover image size to download them faster
- improved alert design

Customer Reviews

Love the idea of it

claitza

I was excited to download this app however I never got to use it! Tried logging in with Twitter. It failed. Tried with Facebook and it said that app was still in development. Please fix. I really want to check it out.

Information

Seller
Many
Size
49.3 MB
Category
News
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Copyright (c) - Threader 2018
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Many - Share videos and make new friends

Social Networking