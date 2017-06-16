iTunes

Tick A Date

By Agilitation

Description

With Tick A Date, keep track of everyday life events:
1. You pick the event: go swimming, get a haircut, see the doc, etc.
2. You pick the day
3. You tick!

A dot of color is then added in the in-app calendar and helps you remember and identify this particular event in one look.

If you want it to, Tick A Date connects to your iPhone calendars and reminders and automagically creates events with the time, title and notes you decided.

Once you tracked down some events, just tap on the event title and analyze the stats. Frequency, time interval between events, etc.

  • Free
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 21.6 MB
  • Languages: English, French
  • Seller:
  • © Agilitation 2017
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

